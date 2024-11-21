Kent Imaging is recognized for its pioneering spirit by Start Alberta’s 2024 annual awards

Start Alberta has recognized Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging, as the 2024 Leader of the Year award recipient.

At Kent, we're bringing advanced technology to clinicians so they can provide better outcomes for their patients, and save limbs and ultimately, lives.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

Start Alberta, an organization dedicated to Alberta's start-up community, has recognized Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging, as the 2024 Leader of the Year award recipient.

“What I'm really excited about is how Alberta companies are willing to collaborate to help each other succeed, break down barriers together, and share knowledge to accelerate how we bring our innovative solutions to market. At Kent, we're bringing advanced technology to clinicians so they can provide better outcomes for their patients, and save limbs and ultimately, lives,” Mr. Lemire stated in his acceptance video.

The team at Kent Imaging has embodied a pioneering spirit to lead the way in Alberta and globally in bringing innovative, life-changing technology to clinicians and their patients. SnapshotNIR, Kent Imaging’s flagship device, is the only device that measures tissue oxygen saturation and has a 4-panel hemoglobin view to assess and monitor patients at the bedside. This allows clinicians to make point-of-care decisions to help reduce amputation rates and aid in increasing the likelihood of wound closures.

The Start Alberta Tech awards showcase companies contributing to the growth and innovation that continues to drive the province forward in the tech industry. Mr. Lemire is grateful to win this year’s award to emphasize the work done at Kent Imaging to impact the standard of patient care worldwide.

Pierre was also a recent finalist for an ASTech award in the Medical and Health category. He was nominated alongside hundreds of other exemplary individuals and expresses his gratitude to the foundation and extends his congratulations to the winner of this award. The ASTech Foundation has recognized achievement in science and technology in Alberta since 1990 and Kent Imaging is honored to be among the esteemed nominees.

Lemire's unwavering commitment to technological advancement and local community engagement continues to shape the future of MedTech. His leadership at Kent Imaging exemplifies a blend of visionary entrepreneurship and pride in the company’s Alberta roots.

“I'm honored to receive this special award, 2024 Leader of the Year. I'm excited about how we're growing the tech ecosystem in Alberta and beyond,” stated Mr. Lemire.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

