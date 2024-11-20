Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann Debuts Holiday Home Collection to Elevate and Simplify Hosting

Elaine Swann showcases her Home Holiday Collection, designed to make hosting effortless and elegant this holiday season.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally acclaimed etiquette expert and entrepreneur Elaine Swann has launched the Elaine Swann Home Holiday Collection in partnership with Courtside Market. This thoughtfully curated holiday line is designed to transform hosting into a joyful, stress-free experience, while also offering elegant and versatile gift options for the season.Bringing her expertise in etiquette and modern hosting to life, Swann’s collection bridges the gap between functionality and style, empowering people to entertain with confidence and ease. “Hosting doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” Swann shares. “The Elaine Swann Home collection is designed to take the guesswork out of entertaining, so you can focus on what really matters—cherished moments with family and friends.”The Elaine Swann Home Holiday Collection features timeless essentials for creating memorable gatherings:• Stemmed and Stemless Glassware: Durable, elegant glasses that elevate every toast while making cleanup a breeze.• Multi-Use Serving Trays: Sleek trays that effortlessly transition from appetizers to desserts, freeing hosts to connect with guests.• Coasters and Candles: Candles provide a sensory touch to set the holiday tone without overhauling decor, while stylish coasters offer a simple way to incorporate the season’s spirit in a practical and elegant manner.Every piece in the collection reflects Swann’s commitment to blending beautiful design with practicality, creating tools that turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. “My advice is to use these items to set the tone for the holidays in your home. Candles add a sensory experience, while coasters bring a stylish, useful touch to seasonal entertaining,” Swann notes.Elaine Swann is proud to be the first etiquette professional to enter the home goods market, marking a historic milestone for the industry. “I like to think of it as entering my Martha Stewart Era,” Swann shares, emphasizing her pioneering approach to blending etiquette with functional home design.Paula Grafstein, President of Courtside Market, praised the collaboration: “Working with Elaine has been an inspiring journey. Her natural ability to make people feel at home, combined with our dedication to quality and design, has resulted in a collection that elevates the art of hosting. All of Courtside Market’s products are proudly made and/or handcrafted in the USA in our own facility in Florida. Our team of artisans, expertly trained craftsmen, and professional designers ensure every piece reflects exceptional craftsmanship and style. We’re excited to bring these essentials to households across America.”This partnership with Courtside Market was made possible by Katey Gabrielson, Senior Vice President at The Brand Liaison. “Elaine’s vision for making everyday gatherings special is truly inspiring, and it’s been a privilege to help bring her collection to life,” says Gabrielson, who heads up Swann’s brand licensing efforts.Swann concludes, “This collection isn’t just about products—it’s about building environments that foster warmth, connection, and community. My hope is that these pieces will help hosts everywhere feel more confident, supported, and ready to create unforgettable moments.”Elaine is thrilled to share her vision for effortless holiday hosting and is available for conversations about how her new collection can transform gatherings into celebrations of joy and connection.The Elaine Swann Home Holiday Collection will be available at select retailers and online at https://courtsidemarket.com/elaine-swann/ ###About Elaine Swann: Elaine Swann is a nationally recognized etiquette expert, award-winning author of "Let Crazy Be Crazy," and founder of The Swann School of Protocol. A frequent guest on the Today Show and featured in The New York Times and USA Today, Swann's warm, practical approach to modern manners has made her a trusted guide for creating welcoming spaces and unforgettable gatherings. Her innovative techniques blend traditional etiquette with contemporary wisdom, establishing her as a beloved authority on social graces and hospitality.

