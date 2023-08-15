Health Equity Collective Unveils Platform & Commercial for Equitable Healthcare Ecosystem
New Initiative to Transform U.S. Healthcare: Health Equity Collective Champions Wellness, Challenges Profit-Driven Model with BIPOC Leadership.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Health Equity Collective proudly unveils its groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the American health system into one that invests in wellness rather than profiting on sickness. The Collective brings together nearly 100 of the nation's top multidisciplinary predominately BIPOC Health Equity Leaders, creating a powerful force for change.
With the public launch of its learning platform and the nation-wide distribution of its inspiring commercial (produced with Bien Studios, a renowned BIPOC-led inclusive animation studio dedicated to empowering marginalized voices) The Health Equity Collective marks a significant public milestone in its mission to catalyze an equitable healthcare ecosystem.
Since its formation at the start of pandemic in 2020, the Collective has spent three years engaging in collaborative gatherings to develop a transformative vision and strategy for health equity in the United States, based on the wisdom and lived experience of medical professionals, academics and organizers. This vibrant and diverse community of health equity advocates and leaders, ranging in age from 17 to 71, share a common purpose: to dismantle barriers, demand change, and unite against the systemic injustices hindering health equity. The Health Equity Collective’s program has been co-developed by its members who see the pathway to equity involving a wider narrative shift around health equity, continued learning and unlearning for healthcare practitioners, creative and financial investment in under-acknowledged health leaders, and the implementation of equity-driven Human-Centered Design initiatives across health institutions and organizations. The Collective has been commended for its “equitable processes that challenge fundamental power dynamics and truly center not only BIPOC voices, but BIPOC leadership and design centered around the needs of BIPOC changemakers in the process.”
"We believe that health equity is not a privilege but a fundamental right for all," says Ben O’Keefe, Collective Communications Officer of The Health Equity Collective and Forbes 30 Under 30 recognized activist and cultural commentator. "Through our collaborative efforts and this groundbreaking initiative, we strive to break down the walls of division, fostering a healthcare ecosystem that uplifts and empowers every person in this country."
At the core of this initiative is the Health Equity Library—a curated collection of resources on a wide range of topics related to health equity, created by The Health Equity Collective members, co-leadership team, and special guests including leaders like civil rights activist Angela Davis, Dr. Uche Blackstock, and Cara Page. These tools, videos, talks, and excerpts were created to inspire and assist equity ambassadors across the US in their efforts to activate health equity, healing, and liberation in their community, institutions, and selves.
The Health Equity Collective's initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of healthcare in America, addressing systemic disparities and creating a more just and equitable society. The Collective aims to reshape the landscape of healthcare, ensuring that every person has access to quality care and the opportunity to thrive.
