The DIFFERENCE and UGA’s Julian Humphrey Makes History with First Signature NIL Shoe Design Deal for NCAA Athlete
Julian Humphrey partners with the DIFFERENCE Inc. for the inaugural signature NIL shoe deal within the collegiate space.
Every DIFFERENCE shoe is a product of meticulous research, embodies 'Authentic Performance,' underscoring the body's inherent strength.”ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc. unveils its historic Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) signature shoe deal with Next Play NIL athlete Julian Humphrey, the All-American defensive back for the 2-time national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs. Not only is Humphrey the first NCAA athlete to be offered his own limited edition shoe design, but this collaboration also represents the inaugural signature NIL shoe deal within the collegiate space.
— Olguy Songolo, CEO
Introducing "12K by the DIFFERENCE", a shoe design that encapsulates the essence of Julian Humphrey. The standout #12 defensive back epitomizes the All-American athlete. Growing up in a strong, supportive two-parent household, he reshapes prevailing narratives, demonstrating that success can be rooted in dedication, family unity, and innate talent beyond overcoming adverse environments. His on-field prowess combines swift agility with strategic mastery. Every stride in these shoes delivers an electrifying charge, allowing wearers to walk in the footsteps of greatness. This isn't just footwear; it's a symbol of ambition, drive, and the ceaseless journey toward excellence.
Olguy Songolo, CEO of Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc., remarked, "Julian's influence extends beyond the gridiron, inspiring both seasoned athletes and those just finding their footing. Our patented heelless design, catering even to diabetics, highlights our dedication to comprehensive wellness. Every DIFFERENCE shoe is a product of meticulous research, embodies 'Authentic Performance,' underscoring the body's inherent strength. The APMA Seal of Acceptance further validates our commitment to holistic well-being and extended activity."
"Each time I lace up and step on the field, it's more than just a game to me; it's about honoring my family from my dad, mom, and brothers who've been a part of my journey. This shoe is a piece of that journey. A story of hard work, dedication, dreams, and belief that even a kid from Clear Lake, Texas, can leave a legacy," said Humphrey.
Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc., a pioneering Black-owned company, introduced the innovative heelless athletic shoe to the market. Their commitment to superior quality is evident, with the "12K by the DIFFERENCE" model receiving the esteemed American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, signifying its safety, efficacy, and alignment with optimal foot health standards.
The "12 K by the DIFFERENCE" shoes are now available for pre-order until October 31, 2023. Visit https://www.smthedifference.com/ to reserve your pair.
###
ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE
Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE is a high-performance wellness brand and company founded by Dr. Etienne Panka, who dedicated his career and life to providing for his family while completing his doctoral research in finding relief for common foot injuries created as a result of repetitive heel striking. Hence, the idea of the heelless technology was born with his innovative research, gaining a patent in 1997, and laid the foundation for the company, which is now led by his son Olguy Songolo. The company's vision is to support and reinforce the strength and elegance of the human body - what we call "Authentic Performance." Our Heelless Technology (HT) wellness shoe is remarkably kind to the human body and eliminates heel strikes, a man-made phenomenon that is the main cause of joint and tendon injuries from running or walking and standing for long periods of time.
Lakesha Cole
she PR
813-693-1071
email us here