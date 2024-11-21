Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, Honored by Delta Airlines as a One Million Miler

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Delta Airlines- One Million Miler Plaque H2Ocean Original Sea Salt Based All Natural Products Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non profit organizations, extending support to cancer patients.

Celebrating a Global Mission to Educate and Innovate the Healing Power of Sea Salt

Sea salt is nature’s gift, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to educate and empower people with this knowledge around the world.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Kolos, founder and CEO of H2Ocean , has been recognized by Delta Airlines as a prestigious One Million Miler, an honor bestowed upon individuals who have achieved exceptional travel milestones. This accolade highlights Eddie’s extraordinary commitment to raising awareness of the natural healing benefits of sea salt —a passion that has driven him to traverse the globe, attend countless conferences, and share his patented innovations with international audiences.Over the past two decades, Eddie has dedicated his life to pioneering sea salt based solutions for health and wellness. His mission to educate the world on the science of sea salt’s healing properties has earned him recognition as a global thought leader and innovator. From attending medical trade shows and skincare expos to collaborating on scientific research initiatives, Eddie has worked tirelessly to promote the transformative benefits of sea salt for health, skincare, and overall well-being.A Visionary Leader with a Global ImpactEddie’s travels have taken him to major international events, where he has presented the science behind sea salt in healthcare, oral care, first aid, and personal wellness. His participation in research symposiums, trade fairs, and conferences has fostered collaboration between scientists, practitioners, and businesses around the world. “Traveling across the globe has allowed me to share my passion for the science of sea salt with people from all walks of life,” said Eddie Kolos. “Receiving the One Million Miler recognition from Delta Airlines is a proud moment, not only because it reflects my dedication to this mission but because it represents the thousands of conversations, collaborations, and connections I’ve made on this incredible journey.”Why Sea Salt is a Natural Superpower for Health and SkinSea salt is a treasure trove of minerals essential for health, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Unlike refined salts, natural sea salt retains its mineral content, offering a wide range of healing and restorative benefits. Its properties make it ideal for use in oral care, wound healing, skincare, and haircare. Key Benefits of Sea Salt:1. Oral Health: Sea salt reduces bacterial growth, balances pH levels, and promotes gum health, making it a key ingredient in mouth rinses designed to prevent infections and enhance recovery post-dental procedures.2. Wound Healing: Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties accelerate skin repair, making it effective for cuts, abrasions, and burns.3, Skin Rejuvenation: Sea salt improves hydration and exfoliation, supporting skin cell turnover and reducing irritation, eczema, and acne.4. Hair and Scalp Health: Sea salt soothes irritated scalps, reduces dandruff, and nourishes hair follicles.These properties have made sea salt a cornerstone of natural health practices for centuries, and Eddie Kolos has dedicated his career to bringing these benefits to the forefront of modern wellness. History -H2Ocean: Revolutionizing Natural Care with Sea SaltUnder Eddie Kolos’s leadership, H2Ocean has transformed the natural care industry with its comprehensive line of sea salt based products. Designed to heal, protect, and nourish, H2Ocean’s innovations span oral care, first aid, hair care, and nasal care—all developed with sustainability and natural healing in mind. Each product is formulated using unrefined, hand-harvested Sea Salt sourced from the Red Sea, packed with 82 trace minerals that deliver superior healing and hydration without the harsh chemicals found in conventional products. Our unrefined mineral enriched sea salt is hand harvested from the world’s most diverse ecosystem – the “Red Sea” and provides the ultimate healing for any skin conditions you may have. We use only the highest USP grade ingredients and the most technologically advanced packaging to ensure quality. H2Ocean natural products are put through testing to make sure all the FDA, cGMP, EU, and other standards are met. H2Ocean products are distributed worldwide and are registered in the following regions: United States, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, and Europe.H2Ocean’s product lines include:1. Oral Care: Healing Rinse Mouthwash and sprays designed for sensitive mouths, post-surgical care, and cancer patients experiencing oral side effects.2. First Aid: Wound sprays with natural antibacterial agents to accelerate healing and reduce scarring.3. Hair Care: Nutrient-rich hair and scalp sprays that support post-hair transplantation recovery and promote hydration.4. Nasal Care: Soothing sprays to alleviate dryness, congestion, and respiratory irritation naturally.5. Skin Care: All natural tattoo aftercare.6. Piercing Aftercare: H2Ocean Piercing Aftercare, developed in 2001, is the world’s first body piercing aftercare solution.A Global Advocate for Natural HealingThrough his relentless dedication to promoting sea salt’s benefits, Eddie Kolos has inspired a global community of health professionals, patients, and consumers to embrace the natural healing properties of this ancient resource. His work has garnered acclaim from medical professionals, scientists, and natural wellness advocates across the world. “This journey has been about more than travel—it’s about fostering a global appreciation for the power of nature in healing and wellness. My lifelong mission is to continuously innovate and bring groundbreaking sea salt-based products to the market, ” Eddie Kolos shared.

