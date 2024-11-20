Invitation to press conference at Karlberg Palace

SWEDEN, November 20 - Press release from Ministry of Defence Published 20 November 2024

On 22 November, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference regarding support to Ukraine. The press conference will take place at Karlberg Palace.

Time: 22 November 2024 at 10:40

Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna Practical information: Register before 15:00 on Wednesday 20 November via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen. Entry to the press conference from 09:40 (60 minutes before the press conference begins). Attendance is subject to available space. You need to wait for notification of approved registration and available space.

