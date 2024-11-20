National statement to COP29

SWEDEN, November 20 - Excellencies, colleagues, distinguished delegates,

Today, we stand at a juncture in human history. Climate change is not a distant threat or a vague possibility - it is here and now, with effect all over the globe, demanding united and relentless action from every nation.

But I stand here before you not only with a message of urgency, but with one of hope and unparalleled opportunity.

Urgency, driven by the irrefutable science and the solemn warnings of countless IPCC reports that echo a single, stark truth: climate change threatens our very existence. And opportunity, fueled by the solutions within our reach and the promise of new jobs, growth, and prosperity that a green transition will deliver.

Sweden commends the historic agreement reached at COP28 in Dubai, a turning point toward a future liberated from fossil fuels. At COP29, we must honor this legacy.

Renewable energy will lead the way, but nuclear power, too, has a pivotal role in achieving global net-zero emissions by 2050. By tripling nuclear capacity worldwide, we can keep 1.5 degrees within reach and stand firm in the fight against climate change.

Ahead of COP30, we all must come forward with new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) - commitments that span our entire economies, cover all greenhouse gases, and align fully with the 1.5°C goal.

Sweden stands ready to be your steadfast partner in shaping and implementing these ambitious NDCs.

Sweden is determined to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 at the latest, with net-negative emissions beyond that.

Our strategy relies on harnessing the innovation and the dynamic of our business sector, many of whom are here today, pioneering solutions that span renewable energy, nuclear power, green steel, and sustainable finance.

Moreover, Sweden is and will remain an unwavering provider of climate finance. Between 2022 and 2023, we increased our international climate financing by more than 80 million USD. Sweden is proud to have announced at this COP a pledge to the Green Climate Fund of more than 750 million USD as well as a pledge of approximately 20 million USD to the fund responding to loss and damage.

Yet, to meet the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, we need a fundamental transformation of our domestic and global economies and financial systems.

The new collective quantified goal on climate finance must be bold and relevant. We want every country to commit to the new goal – those in a position to do so - to contribute financially and recipient countries to contribute through delivering results for climate action on the ground.

Accelerating climate action means that we must also step up on adaptation and we look forward to contributing to balanced and meaningful outcomes across every agenda item.

Finally, I cannot overstate the importance of strong, rules-based multilateralism in confronting this existential threat. COP29 must become a beacon of hope, a testament to our shared commitment to climate action.

Together, let us be bold, united, and resolute. The world is watching. It is time to act.

Thank you.