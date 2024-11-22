Gen Z Believes the Best Quality Electronics Are Found In-Store, Not Online

2 Visions

2025 Consumer Electronics Ecommerce Market Research Report by 2 Visions Unveils Generational Divides in Shopping Preferences

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report by 2 Visions in collaboration with Acceleration Partners reveals surprising shifts in how different generations approach consumer electronics purchases. Baby Boomers favor price-driven online deals, while Gen Z shows a strong preference for in-store quality. The 2025 Consumer Electronics Ecommerce Market Research Report sheds light on the growing complexity of generational shopping behaviors and the critical strategies needed to meet the expectations of diverse consumer groups.The study surveyed 2,563 U.S. consumers across various demographics to explore their shopping preferences, values, and behaviors in the consumer electronics market.Key Findings from the Report:* Baby Boomers Seek Online Deals Despite Their Spending Power – Baby Boomers, despite having the most disposable income among generations, are the most price-sensitive, with 81.48% prioritizing savings in their online electronics purchases—more than any other group.* Gen Z: Online for Research, In-Store for Quality – While Gen Z appreciates online shopping for its convenience and ability to research electronics purchases, 68.57% believe in-store options offer superior quality, compared to just 45% of Gen X—challenging assumptions about digital natives favoring online options.* Gen Z Satisfied with Local Electronics Stores – Despite being highly engaged in digital channels, 93.94% of Gen Z respondents express satisfaction with local electronics stores, underscoring their connection to in-person shopping.* Return Policy Preferences Reflect Generational and Gender Divides – Males and Gen Z show greater flexibility in return policy expectations, with Gen Z being the only generation where a majority (54%) favorably accept some form of non-free returns. In contrast, Females and Baby Boomers strongly favor consumer-first policies, with 81.82% of Baby Boomers preferring free returns with company-paid shipping. This divide underscores the importance of tailoring return policies to specific audience segments.YouTube Dominates Product Discovery for Gen Z – 54.29% of Gen Z discover electronics through YouTube, making video content a critical tool for engaging young consumers.Researchers also explored a range of other key topics within the report, including:*Hybrid Shopping Preferences – The study reveals a growing preference for hybrid shopping experiences, where consumers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, engage in both online and in-store shopping. Strategic guidance is provided for brands to create unified customer experiences across channels.* Influence of Warranty and Return Policies – Insights show the critical role of favorable warranty and return policies in consumer loyalty. Both Baby Boomers and Gen X show strong preferences for extended warranties and flexible returns, with Gen X preferring a 90-day return policy more than any other age group.* Quality Perceptions Across Channels – The report investigates how consumers perceive quality in online versus in-store purchases, highlighting a surprising trend among Gen Z, who overwhelmingly believe that in-store offers superior quality for electronics.* Diverse Discovery Channels – Findings illustrate generational differences in discovery channels, from Gen Z’s high reliance on YouTube and TikTok to Baby Boomers’ preference for recommendations from friends and family, providing insights on optimizing cross-channel brand visibility.* Loyalty Factors in Electronics Shopping – Price remains a critical loyalty factor across demographics, but Gen Z also places a high value on shopping experiences and customer service, indicating a shift toward service-oriented brand loyalty.Yates Jarvis, Principal at 2 Visions, commented on the insights: “These findings highlight a pivotal shift in the consumer electronics consumer journey, where traditional strategies are being challenged by new generational preferences. As Gen Z leans toward quality in-store and Baby Boomers continue to prioritize online pricing, brands must adopt a flexible, data-driven approach that respects these evolving priorities.”“As consumer behaviors evolve in the consumer electronics space, successful partnership marketing strategies must keep pace with shifting expectations—especially as younger audiences integrate online research with in-person buying. Leveraging insights like those in this report enables us to craft affiliate and influencer programs that align with Gen Z’s emphasis on authentic experiences, Baby Boomers’ price-conscious decisions, and Gen X’s trust in reliable service. With a keen understanding of these patterns, we can help brands build impactful, tailored campaigns that resonate across generations," said Jonathan Claydon, Chief Strategist at Acceleration Partners.This report is part of a broader initiative by 2 Visions to release a series of industry-specific market research reports covering sectors such as Electronics, Personal Care & Beauty Products, Wine, Jewelry, Clothing & Accessories, Toys, Supplements & Specialty Foods, and Music & Sound Equipment.About 2 Visions2 Visions is an award-winning strategy, marketing, and research firm helping direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands grow by developing their in-house capabilities for long-term success.Founded by Yates Jarvis, who has worked with notable companies such as TGW, Ancient Nutrition, Express, Kay, DIFF Eyewear, Jeep, and Spanx, 2 Visions focuses on high-touch teaching and side-by-side collaboration to empower brands to avoid costly missteps and build profitable ecommerce strategies.To supercharge your entire ecommerce ecosystem, we deploy in-depth, granular market research, which serves as a secret sauce for clients aiming to improve personalization, AI, CRO, SEO, and targeted journeys in ecommerce customer experiences.Our research enables clients to uncover powerful data-driven insights and develop more effective product, brand, marketing and CX strategies tailored to their target audiences. For more information, visit 2visions.org.

