Dealonomy Launches the First M&A System That Guarantees Business Owners an Offer in 90 Days

Dealonomy Logo

The startup raised $3M from several angel investors

Business owners deserve a better way to sell—one that’s efficient, transparent, and actually works. That’s what we’ve built.” — Clint Fiore, CEO of Dealonomy

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selling a small business has been an exhausting, uncertain process for decades. Owners spend months—sometimes years—trying to secure a deal, only to be left with wasted time, bad offers, or no sale at all. Dealonomy is changing that.A first-of-its-kind M&A system, Dealonomy provides business owners with a structured, technology-driven process designed specifically for Main Street deals . There are no upfront fees and wasted time—just serious buyers, expert guidance, and a clear path to a successful exit.Led by CEO Clint Fiore, who left his thriving Business Brokerage behind to rebuild the industry from the ground up, Dealonomy is built on the expertise of some of the most influential minds in business acquisitions—including Advisory Board Members Walker Deibel (serial acquirer & author of Buy Then Build) and Kevin Henderson (Founding Partner of SMB Law Group).Momentum Is Already Building* Thousands of buyers have pre-registered.* Dozens of sellers are launching with Dealonomy, with more signing up daily.* Serious offers are already in motion.With Baby Boomers retiring at record rates, Dealonomy is positioned to help business owners navigate the $60 billion Main Street M&A market , which has long been fragmented and inefficient."Business owners deserve a better way to sell—one that’s efficient, transparent, and actually works," said Clint Fiore, CEO of Dealonomy. "That’s what we’ve built."Ready to sell your business the smart way? Visit Dealonomy.com to request your free valuation today.About DealonomyDealonomy is a tech-enabled M&A system that automatically vets buyer interest, organizes due diligence, and keeps both sides aligned through closing—with real humans guiding every step. By combining expert M&A advisory with cutting-edge technology, Dealonomy eliminates friction, ensures high-quality deals, and provides sellers with a true exit strategy that works.Media Contact:Clint FioreCEO, Dealonomy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.