Strive Compounding Pharmacy Acquires The Compounding Center in Leesburg, VA

Acquiring TCC further improves our ability to flip the script on the one-size-fits-all approach of Big Pharma.” — Nate Hill, Strive Compounding Pharmacy CEO

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strive Compounding Pharmacy , a leader in personalized healthcare solutions , today announced the successful completion of an acquisition of The Compounding Center (TCC), a trusted, long-standing provider in Leesburg, Virginia. This strategic move further solidifies Strive Compounding Pharmacy’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-specific medications nationwide while enhancing the company’s ability to provide reliable continuity of care for patients thanks to its extensive pharmacy network.For years, TCC has been a beacon of personalized care in Leesburg, delivering custom medications that cater to the unique needs of each patient or pet. By bringing TCC into the Strive Compounding Pharmacy family, we’re not just expanding our footprint—we're leveraging the knowledge and wisdom that the TCC team brings to the table and weaving it into our own proven best practices.“Strive Compounding Pharmacy has always believed that medicine should be personal,” said Nate Hill, Strive Compounding Pharmacy CEO. “Acquiring TCC further improves our ability to flip the script on the one-size-fits-all approach of Big Pharma. It means more people will access the kind of medicine that doesn’t just treat symptoms but positively shifts baseline health.”Strive Compound Pharmacy believes that an important part of driving widespread adoption of compounded medications is creating a resilient and expansive pharmacy network. Such a network mitigates consolidation risk, ensures continuity of care for patients across the country, and makes Strive Compounding Pharmacy a more reliable partner for brick-and-mortar clinics, Telehealth companies, and healthcare providers.Ultimately, this acquisition aligns perfectly with Strive Compound Pharmacy’s overarching goal: to make personalized, baseline-shifting medications the norm, not the exception. Strive is flipping the healthcare narrative, challenging the status quo, and changing how people perceive and receive medication.About Strive Compounding Pharmacy:Strive Compounding Pharmacy is on a mission to make personalized medicine mainstream. With a strong focus on quality, customization, and a commitment to putting people over profit, Strive Compounding Pharmacy is redefining what personalized healthcare can look like—one prescription at a time. Whether through brick-and-mortar partnerships or innovative telehealth collaborations, Strive Compounding Pharmacy continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern medicine. For more information, visit Strive Compounding Pharmacy's website at https://www.strivepharmacy.com/ Media Contact:Zach ShurtleffVP of Marketingzach@strivepharmacy.com

