New port to boost grain export industry

Release date: 20/11/24

A win for the state’s grain export industry today with the State Government officially opening the landmark Port of Narungga, a new port with the capacity to process up to half a million tonnes of grain annually.

The Port of Narungga has been built near the existing Wallaroo port and will offer an important boost to South Australia’s agricultural export options and employment across the Yorke Peninsula region.

Wallaroo Harbor has been divided into two sections – the Flinders Ports-operated Wallaroo Harbor and the new T-Ports-operated Narungga Harbor– to ensure safe and efficient operations.

The Port’s name, “Narungga”, pays tribute to the traditional custodians of the area, the Narungga people, and their deep cultural connection to the surrounding waters of Guuranda (Yorke Peninsula). It also recognises that the handling of grain at the facility is grown and harvested from all over the Yorke Peninsula.

It is the first time a harbour and a port in Australia have been named in honour of the traditional custodians of the sea and land.

The first full harvest season could see the Port of Narungga export up to 360,000 tonnes of grain while supporting hundreds of growers from across the Yorke Peninsula. Employment at the facility will vary seasonally however it is expected up to 100 jobs will be supported during peak harvest and export seasons.

An Indigenous Land Use Agreement between T-Ports and Narungga Nation Aboriginal Corporation will ensure ongoing income, job and training opportunities for the Narungga people.

Grain will be transferred from a smaller barge vessel to larger ships offshore, utilising the transhipment method, making for a streamlined process that offers farmers another option at harvest time.

T-Ports also operate from a grain facility out of the Port of Lucky Bay on the eastern side of the Eyre Peninsula.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The opening of the Port of Narungga symbolises both economic progress and cultural recognition.

The Port of Narungga is a facility that will drive local employment, boost the economy and ensure that South Australia continues to be a leader in agricultural exports.

South Australia exports about 90 per cent of its grain via port facilities and as a key producer of wheat, barley and canola it is important that we have efficient, large-scale port infrastructure to allow us to trade on a global market.

This new port has the capacity to process up to 500,000 tonnes of grain every year.

Attributable to T-Ports Chief Executive Officer Nathan Kent

We are extremely proud be part of an Australian first, which celebrates and honours the enduring cultural connection of the Narungga people to the land and waters upon which T-Ports operates.

In developing our Port of Narungga and our Lucky Bay facilities, T-Ports has sought to meaningfully and respectfully engage with First Nations communities to hear their stories and work hand-in-hand with them to create lasting impact from the port investment.

We thank the Narungga Nation Aboriginal Corporation (NNAC) for its valued partnership and support of T-Ports, and we acknowledge the State Government for facilitating the naming of the Port of Narungga and adjoining Narungga Harbor after the Traditional Owners.

By bringing ports closer to growers, T-Ports’ assets are increasing competition, giving growers better access to global markets and putting more money into their pockets through improved grain prices, supply chain efficiencies and reduced transport costs.

Attributable to Narungga Nation Aboriginal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Milera

As traditional custodians of the Yorke Peninsula, the NNAC is focussed on developing strong and healthy families, growing Aboriginal culture, maintaining cultural connections and empowering the economic wellbeing of our community and the wider region.

The naming of the Port of Narungga is a landmark recognition of the Narungga people, our connection to the land and culture and our commitment to supporting the economic prosperity of the region.

Our partnership with T-Ports has been a positive experience, built on mutual respect and a shared vision to ensure our people share in the success of the Port of Narungga because a strong port means a stronger Narungga Nation.