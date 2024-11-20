ElevateOS Now Offering Reputation Management System to Property Managers

The PropTech leader introduces a reputation management tool for property managers, enhancing efficiency and resident satisfaction in multifamily communities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevatedOS, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States is excited to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art reputation management system designed to streamline and enhance online reputation management for property managers and landlords.

ElevateOS consolidates all reputation management tools into a single, user-friendly dashboard, providing property managers with powerful data analytics, including average review scores across popular multifamily platforms, trends in review scores, average response times, and more. The innovative Responder Tool allows users to respond to reviews from various sites within the dashboard, with responses automatically pushed out to the respective platforms, significantly streamlining the reputation management process.

"We understand the critical importance of online reputation in the multifamily industry," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "ElevateOS empowers property managers to take control of their online presence, make data-driven decisions, and deliver an exceptional living experience for their residents."

Features of the Online Reputation Management System:

• Unified Dashboard: Property managers can view all reputation management tools in a single, integrated dashboard.

• Data Analytics: The system provides in-depth analytics on review scores, response times, and changes in scores across multiple platforms. It also tracks trends, such as average score fluctuations and user sentiment.

• Responder Tool: A powerful tool that allows property managers to respond to reviews from multiple sites within the single dashboard. Responses are automatically pushed out to these sites, improving efficiency and consistency in communication.

• Dynamic Flags & Filters: Property managers can filter reviews by date, score, platform and urgency (e.g., 1-star reviews posted in the last 24 hours), enabling them to prioritize immediate responses.

• Keywords & Sentiment Analysis: The system allows users to track keywords that impact reputation, even measuring the impact of employee names on reviews. Future features will include AI-powered response drafting and sentiment analysis to help property managers make data-driven decisions.

Coming soon:

• AI-powered Responder Tool: Generate response drafts for quick and efficient review management.

• Review Assignment & Approval: Delegate review responses to staff members and establish manager approval workflows.

• Keyword Sentiment Analysis: Gain deeper insights into resident feedback through automated sentiment scoring.

ElevateOS, winner of the Gold award in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, has achieved over 100 percent growth since its launch in 2017. The company currently works with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, combining technology with human-powered hospitality to deliver the best solution for Class A communities nationwide.

Online reputation management system is the latest addition to ElevateOS' ecosystem of technology and resident engagement services, which has helped clients achieve remarkable results. Apartments at City Center in Washington, DC, achieved ROI within three months while increasing NOI, and Alluvion Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, FL, increased amenity income from $1,500 to over $15,000 per month. Wolf Point East in Chicago, IL, reported residents spending more than $30,000 monthly on lifestyle services offered through the platform.

"Our vision is to create a future where buildings and services are powered by a single solution," added Koczwara. "Our online reputation management system is a significant step towards realizing that vision, and we're thrilled to offer this powerful tool to property managers and landlords across the country."

To learn more about ElevaedOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

###

About ElevatedOS

ElevatedOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• ElevatedOS is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• ElevatedOS’ resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the contact information provided in this PR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.