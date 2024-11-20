Titan OS adds FIFA+ to its FAST channel line-up

Fifa x Titan OS Fifa x Titan OS Set Up

FIFA+ will be available to over 9 million viewers across Europe on Titan OS-powered Philips TVs and selected Sony’s Android TVs

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced a collaboration with FIFA+, to launch the FIFA+ FAST channel, bringing exclusive, high-quality sports content to European audiences.

The collaboration will make FIFA+'s premium programming, including live streams, highlights and originals, freely available to more than 9 million viewers across Europe on Philips smart TVs powered by Titan OS, as well as selected Sony's Android TVs, where Titan OS offers a selection of high-quality channels. Expansion to JVC and other brands is planned soon.

With the launch of the FIFA+ channel, football fans across the continent will be able to enjoy a first-class viewing experience right in their living rooms, with a selection of live matches, full match replays, documentaries, original series and exclusive content that offers an in-depth look at the world of football. From historic FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup moments to specially curated match highlights.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: “We are excited to add FIFA+ to our line-up and offer football fans across Europe a premium TV experience. Sports continues to thrive and grow as a highly sought-after genre in the FAST space and FIFA+ brings great potential to deepen viewer engagement and offer brands a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate and dedicated audience”.

This collaboration expands Titan OS' sports channel portfolio, which already includes popular channels such as TRACE Sport Stars, Padel Time TV, WeDo Sports, World of Freesports, MTRSPT1, UNBEATEN SPORTS CHANNEL, Fuel TV and the Sailing Channel. With agreements already in place with top local and global content providers, the list will continue to grow.

Titan OS allows viewers to explore all channels seamlessly from the integrated Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) or through convenient homepage shortcuts, making content discovery easier and reducing search time.

As Titan OS continues its mission to help viewers find their favourite content, the company remains dedicated to delivering a diverse array of high-quality programming, entirely free and supported by advertising. Viewers can expect additional partnerships in the coming months, further enriching their entertainment experience across Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.