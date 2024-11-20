OSCE PCUz holds roundtable with Constitutional Court on expert analysis of the framework for constitutional review in Uzbekistan

On 18 November 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in collaboration with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a roundtable to discuss an expert analysis of the legal framework for constitutional review in Uzbekistan. The roundtable, titled “Key Theses and Conclusions of the Constitutional Review Analysis in the Republic of Uzbekistan”, was attended by 25 representatives of the Constitutional Court and members of the court’s scientific advisory council.

During the event, international constitutional law expert Alexandru Tanase presented his analysis of existing legislation and its compliance with international standards. The analysis was commissioned by the PCUz. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of reforms, including the adoption of the new law on the Constitutional Court, which aims to increase the institution’s independence and efficiency in ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and in protecting citizens' rights.

“Constitutional courts play a key role in ensuring that the constitution is followed and that international legal commitments, especially those related to human rights, are respected,” said PCUz Senior Project Officer Andrew Yurkovsky, who opened the event with Askar Gafurov, the Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan. “ The rule of law means that decisions made by constitutional courts must be followed by all parts of the government, so no one, not even those in power, is above the law.”

The event was jointly organized by the PCUz and the Constitutional Court, within the framework of the project Support to Judicial-Legal Reforms.