Strengthening Digital Leadership and Cybersecurity: Programme Office in Bishkek supports workshop for Deputy Heads of State Agencies

Bishkek, 10 July 2025 – The Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB), in close cooperation with the Ministry for Digital Development (MDD), has launched a one-day workshop aimed at strengthening digital leadership and cybersecurity capacity among deputy heads of state agencies. The event, held in Bishkek, brought together approximately 90 senior officials from various government institutions across the country.

The initiative is part of a broader effort of the POiB to enhance digital skills and foster secure digital transformation within public administration. The workshop covers a wide range of critical topics, including cybersecurity, electronic document management, and IT project management, delivered by MDD experts serving as trainers.

A key component of the workshop was a dedicated cyber hygiene awareness course, consisting case studies of modern cyberattacks, psychological profiles of cyber fraudsters, and a discussion on the risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies in official capacities. Participants also received practical exercises and case studies in essential personal and institutional cybersecurity practices.

“Today’s workshop is not only an opportunity to gain up-to-date knowledge about modern cyber threats, protection tools and international practices, but also a platform for developing coordinated approaches between state agencies. Without close interaction, exchange of experience, and a shared strategic vision, sustainable digital security cannot be achieved”, said Ambassador Alexey Rogov Amb.Rogov, Head of the OSCE POiB.

The Programme Office in Bishkek emphasizes that cybersecurity is a cornerstone of effective digitalization and public administration reform. By equipping senior civil servants with the necessary skills and awareness, this initiative contributes to the creation of a more resilient, transparent, and secure digital government.