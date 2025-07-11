Pact for the future: a new era of international co-operation for today and tomorrow

On 10 July, the OSCE hosted a youth-focused event at the Hofburg in Vienna titled ‘Pact for the future: a new order of international co-operation that delivers a better present and safeguards the future?’

The event showcased how youth-led research can contribute to ongoing policy discussions on freedom of expression, media and information integrity, democratic governance, artificial intelligence, and international co-operation.

Sophia Bruni Sousa, a participant of the working group focusing on the future of media and information in democracies, said “social media platforms have become essential to how we communicate and are informed about voting. Algorithm transparency, independent oversight and civil society participation is highly important for a fair, sustainable flow of information.”

The occasion marked the presentation of policy papers developed by participants of the Regional Academy on the United Nations (RAUN). Five youth groups presented papers on disinformation challenges, the future of media, co-operation in promoting human rights, the relationship between big tech and media freedom, and artificial intelligence as a security challenge.

Ambassador Hatun Demirer, Director of the OSCE Office of the Secretary General emphasized the importance of youth engagement, highlighting the Chairpersonship’s focus on Youth, Peace and Security and the launch of the OSCE Pool of Young Experts in 2024.

This initiative was organized with the help of all the OSCE Institutions and the Chairpersonship of Finland and was funded by the OSCE Chair, the OSCE Representative on the Freedom of the Media and the OSCE Secretariat.