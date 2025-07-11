Joint statement by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the OSCE Secretary General on the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 11 July 2025 — Today we mark 30 years since the July 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, when more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were brutally killed and buried in mass graves. We honour the memory of the victims and extend our sincere condolences to their families. We continue to stand in solidarity with the survivors.

Despite the passage of three decades, the search for truth and justice continues, as nearly 1000 victims remain missing. It is regrettable that, contrary to the verdicts by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, the International Court of Justice and domestic judiciary in Bosnia and Herzegovina that what was done in Srebrenica was genocide, there are still those who are in denial of what has happened.

This is a crude attempt at the revision, and indeed erasure, of history, and seriously hinders any process of reconciliation.

The OSCE remains committed to supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina, its civil society, and all those engaged in pursuing justice, promoting human rights and dialogue as essential pillars of fostering meaningful reconciliation. Through our Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the OSCE has, and will continue to, assist in strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and the rule of law.

We remain committed to helping end all forms of impunity and to advancing accountability for all war crimes that were committed during the conflicts of the 1990s. It is imperative to fight against ethnic and religious discrimination, stand up for human dignity, and promote culture of peace, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

We call on all political actors to join us in these efforts, which are crucial not only for Bosnia and Herzegovina, but for the entire region. Only through this, can society fully embrace the lessons of a difficult past and move forward together toward a future marked by sustainable peace, justice, stability, dignity, co-operation and prosperity — for the benefit of all.