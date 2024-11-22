Panorama Editions: A Global Cultural Celebration at Gwalior Fort

Gwalior Fort – A timeless marvel where heritage meets panoramic splendor Exploring the majestic Gwalior Fort: Diplomats delve into its rich history and grandeur Celebrating global ties with a historic backdrop A memorable selfie moment at Gwalior Fort Under the stars, over shared dreams—an inspiring evening at the Panorama Edition event.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gwalior Fort served as the stunning backdrop for the latest edition of the international art festival, Panorama Editions. The event seamlessly fused Indian classical music, folk traditions, and global artistic expressions, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultures. Artists from over 15 countries gathered to celebrate this unique cultural exchange, further enhancing Madhya Pradesh’s growing reputation as a diverse and dynamic tourism destination.The fourth edition of Panorama Editions was organized by Madhya Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Department in collaboration with UNESCO, the local administration, and various international cultural centers. The festival aimed to showcase the state’s rich cultural resources and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism.In a statement during the event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, said: “I am delighted to host the International Art Festival ‘Panorama Editions’ from November 16 to 24, 2024, at Gwalior Fort, which is now on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior, recognized as the ‘Creative City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), is deeply rooted in culture and history. I hope this festival further enhances Gwalior’s artistic heritage and promotes it as a must-visit destination for global tourists.”The festival featured an artistic blend of traditional and contemporary performances. It opened with the mesmerizing Hulala dance and Indian classical music, followed by the passionate Flamenco dance and a saxophone recital. International artists also performed a silent opera, where expressions alone narrated profound stories. The iconic landmarks of Gwalior Fort, including Bhimsen Rana's Chhatri, Johar Kund, and Jahangir Mahal, provided an immersive and visually captivating setting for these cultural performances. Diplomats from Germany, Spain, Italy, and other countries were in attendance, further emphasizing the festival’s international significance.Panorama Editions welcomed participation from over 15 embassies and cultural centers, including those from Germany, Poland, Spain, Greece, and Hungary. Each representative brought their own unique flavor of music, dance, and theatre, promoting cross-cultural dialogue. The festival also reinforced Madhya Pradesh’s identity as a clean, green, and safe destination known for its cultural diversity.“Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, we are prioritizing tourism, alongside trade and technology, as key drivers of economic growth. Madhya Pradesh values its tourism stakeholders and aims to strengthen collaborations that will enhance the state’s tourism potential. I am confident that our international guests will take home the beauty of our art, architecture, culture, and classical music, sharing it with the world,” Dr Yadav added.Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, maintained: “Madhya Pradesh is a state of immense archaeological and geological significance. This event forms part of our larger efforts to highlight the state’s cultural richness and position Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for culture and tourism.”The Panorama Editions festival reflects Madhya Pradesh's emphasis on sustainable tourism and community-driven initiatives. In 2023, the state witnessed an impressive surge in tourism, welcoming 112.1 million visitors—three times the number from 2022. Festivals like Panorama Editions empower local artisans, musicians, and performers, all while capturing the state’s diverse cultural heritage.Madhya Pradesh offers a wide array of experiences, from historical gems like Orchha and Khajuraho to its lush wildlife sanctuaries. Initiatives like Panorama Editions further solidify the state’s status as a prime destination for history and culture enthusiasts. The state remains committed to sustainable practices, preserving its rich natural and historical resources for generations to come.Through events like Panorama Editions, Madhya Pradesh continues to connect its cultural heritage with global audiences, cementing its place as a dynamic and accessible destination for tourists seeking history, culture, and authenticity.

