New Haven Barracks / DUI#2 - Refusal / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/19/2024, 2255 hours

STREET: VT Route 125

TOWN: Ripton

CROSS STREETS: Old Town Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Skylar Many

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front, hood, windshield and passenger side damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/19/2024 at approximately 2255 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 125 in the Town of Ripton. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree. The operator, Skylar Many (35) left the scene prior to Troopers arrival but was located at his residence shortly afterward. While speaking with Many, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Many was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Many refused Evidentiary Testing during processing. Many was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Middlebury Police Department.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/2024 @ 12:30 PM