New Haven Barracks / DUI#2 - Refusal / LSA
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/19/2024, 2255 hours
STREET: VT Route 125
TOWN: Ripton
CROSS STREETS: Old Town Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Skylar Many
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front, hood, windshield and passenger side damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/19/2024 at approximately 2255 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 125 in the Town of Ripton. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree. The operator, Skylar Many (35) left the scene prior to Troopers arrival but was located at his residence shortly afterward. While speaking with Many, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Many was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Many refused Evidentiary Testing during processing. Many was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Middlebury Police Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/2024 @ 12:30 PM
