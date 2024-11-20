Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Thailand

Submit Release
On 22 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will visit Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, where she will meet with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Relations between Sweden and Thailand are both deep and close, and characterised by strong intercultural exchange and great engagement in trade and investment. With this visit, I hope to help further deepen our cooperation,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

The upcoming visit reflects the high priority accorded by the Swedish Government to bilateral relations with Thailand and cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

