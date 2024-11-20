Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 21, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbiana East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Defiance Maumee Valley Planning Organization
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence South Point Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Pickaway Scioto Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Village of College Corner
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 21, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

