Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 21, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Defiance
|Maumee Valley Planning Organization
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|South Point Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Pickaway
|Scioto Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Village of College Corner
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 21, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
