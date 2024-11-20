Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 21, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Route 20 Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbiana East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Defiance Maumee Valley Planning Organization

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence South Point Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Pickaway Scioto Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Village of College Corner

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED



The full reports will be available Thursday, November 21, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.