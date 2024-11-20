Paving Operations on Cherry Run Road, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Submit Release
Paving operations will be conducted on Cherry Run Road, County Route 9/5, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

