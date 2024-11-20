Paving Operations on Cherry Run Road, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Page Content Paving operations will be conducted on Cherry Run Road, County Route 9/5, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.