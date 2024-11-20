Gov. Justice announces nearly $29 million in AML grant recommendations

Administered by the WVDEP's Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation, the AMLER program has committed over $233 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields, since 2016. "These AMLER projects demonstrate our commitment to turning the environmental challenges of abandoned mine lands into economic opportunities that benefit communities across West Virginia," said WVDEP Secretary Harold Ward. "By repurposing these sites, we not only restore the land but also create sustainable tourism, recreational, and business development opportunities that can revitalize local economies for generations to come." The recommended projects include: Fayette County

Adventures West Virginia – $3,000,000

The project proposes to construct a four-story rope course featuring an event deck on its top level, a river-themed miniature golf course, volleyball court, and a pickleball court at Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing. Additionally, this project would extend the Rendezvous River Lodge and create a retail area, pool, and check-in area. Kanawha County

Air Raid Bike Park Phase II – $1,225,000

This project aims to further develop the Air Raid Bike Park, which will be located in West Virginia's Gravity Adventure Park in Clendenin. Gravity Adventure Park is currently under development as a world-class, family friendly outdoor tourist destination in the state, providing a variety of thrilling recreational activities. This inclusive park is designed to accommodate both able-bodied and disabled individuals. Logan County

White Mountain Lodging – $1,549,667.00

An expansion and second phase of the current Rising Estates Trail Lodging Project, this project will add three new luxury cabins, five new glamping sites and create an upgraded access road with infrastructure that can be the location of numerous future cabin and glamping sites. Mingo County

Cumberland Village – $1,950,000

The Cumberland Village project aims to offer a one-of-a-kind vacation destination and entertainment experience in southern West Virginia. The Village will provide the nearby Hatfield-McCoy Trail System riders with alternative entertainment and lodging options and will be tailored to attract outdoor-loving tourists with varying interests. Initial plans include a restaurant, general store, RV camp sites, cabin rentals, putt-putt golf course, go-kart track, petting zoo, and an airplane/car museum. Monongalia County

Mylan Park's RV KOA Resort and Campground Phase II Project – $1,000,000

The project will be Phase II of the KOA RV Campground & Resort which involves the construction of 26 modular Lancaster Log Cabins and the paving of interior campground roads. Nicholas County

Cranberry Tri-Rivers Rail Trail – $1,298,000

The Cranberry Tr-Rivers Trail project in Richwood will improve 16 miles of rail trail and install additional infrastructure, including a campground, picnic shelter, trail kiosk, and playground. Ohio County

Wheeling Gateway Center – $4,400,000

The Wheeling Gateway Center project proposes to transform the Knights Inn property into a new 20,000 square-foot visitors center. The Gateway Center will include a heritage museum, event center, and office space, along with retail stores, a marquee restaurant, and grand outdoor plazas. The Gateway will be located at the foot of the historic and now-restored Wheeling Suspension Bridge on Main Street in the heart of downtown, overlooking the Ohio River connected to the Wheeling Heritage Trail. Preston County

TAZ Site Development – $3,957,000

This project includes the purchase of property and an approximately 12,000 square-foot building near Bruceton Mills and the extension of sanitary sewer and natural gas to the site for future development. Raleigh County

Clear Fork Rail Trail II – $4,450,000

This project includes construction of approximately 9.73 miles of multi-use, recreational rail trail. Tucker County

National Youth Science Academy: Davis Campus – $2,337,000

The National Youth Science Academy will build housing for 150 campers and staff at its Davis Campus, to expand its capacity to offer year-round STEAM educational programming. Wayne County

Rustic Ravines Lodging & Tourism Attraction Plan – $1,500,000

This project will provide upgrades and additions to Rustic Ravines in Genoa, including 75 full-service RV sites, 20 tent sites (with electric), a new shower house, two deluxe tree house cabins, five A-frame cabins, deluxe cabins, pool, concession stand, restroom area, splash pads, water slides, hiking trails, ATV trails, horseback riding, and an uphill fitness run/challenge. Wyoming County

The Landing Strip – $2,000,000

This project will service the local ATV Trail systems by building 37 high-quality, fully equipped cabins with utilities, a maintenance building, and an activity barn. TOTAL RECOMMENDED FOR ALL PROJECTS: $28,666,667

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.