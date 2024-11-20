CBP officers seize $1.4M in cocaine, weapons, and ammunition in three separate incidents at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $1.4 million in alleged cocaine and 1,070 rounds of ammunition, six magazines, and 21 weapons components in three separate enforcement actions.

“Our CBP officers don’t skip a beat when it comes to keeping our country safe. These back-to-back interceptions of weapons, ammunition, and narcotics illustrate the tireless work being done at our port of entry,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 77 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On November 15, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a silver Chevrolet SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 12 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 27.78 pounds (12.60 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $370,893.

Hours later, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge selected a white Chevrolet pick-up for inspection. Physical inspection of the vehicle revealed four handguns, 1,070 rounds of ammunition in various calibers, six weapon magazines for numerous rifle brands and calibers and 21 weapon components destined for Mexico.

On November 17, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Mazda SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 30 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 77.34 pounds (35.08 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,032,614.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, weapons, ammunition and weapon parts along with the vehicles used to transport them. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated criminal investigations into the seizures. Hidalgo HIDTA initiated a criminal investigation into the 77-pound cocaine seizure and arrested the driver.

