Colombia-Solidarity Bridge CBP officers seize over $1 million in methamphetamine

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized alleged methamphetamine that totaled over $1,000,000 in street value.

“Frontline CBP officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the passenger environment to help combat the flow of dangerous narcotics seeping into our communities.”

Packages containing 115 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on April 14 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 65-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2005 Town and Country Chrysler van for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 28 packages containing a total of 115.52 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the driver’s personal belongings.

The narcotics have a street value of $1,062,252.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

