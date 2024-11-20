Woman dies after being after being smuggled across the border without water

On May 31, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., two migrants approached a house in Sunland Park, New Mexico and requested help. A construction worker at the house called 911, and Sunland Park Fire Department and Police Department responded to the residence and requested an air ambulance. The fire department called the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station Tactical Operations Center to inform them of the situation. A Border Patrol agent was dispatched and arrived on scene at approximately 4:40 p.m.



Upon arrival, the agents observed fire department emergency medical services (EMS) personnel treating a female migrant, who was later identified as a citizen of Mexico. The woman was unresponsive, had low blood pressure, but was still breathing. EMS continued assisting her by administering intravenous therapy, applying bags of ice, and giving her oxygen through a bag-valve mask.



At approximately 5:30 p.m., Native Air EMS personnel arrived on scene, and at approximately 5:50 p.m., transported her to University Medical Center of El Paso, in El Paso, Texas. At approximately 6:42 p.m., the Border Patrol agent established hospital watch on the woman. At approximately 10:42 p.m., she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The husband was transported to the Santa Teresa station for processing and medical treatment.



The following day, June 1, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the agent was relieved, and a CBP-contracted security officer took over hospital watch duties. At approximately 12:01 p.m., the woman and her husband were issued a Notice to Appear, served with Form I-220A (Order of Release on Recognizance) and released from Border Patrol custody. Border Patrol discontinued hospital watch.



Later that day, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility Special Agents interviewed the woman’s husband, who was with her when she went into medical distress. The husband stated that he and his wife entered the United States on the day prior, on May 31, and he remembered the weather was extremely hot. The man said that, while in Mexico, the smugglers they were traveling with did not allow them to bring water and forced them to make entry into the United States – despite the couple not wanting to, because of the wife feeling ill. The couple immediately began looking for a Border Patrol agent to surrender but could not locate one. Instead, they found a house and asked for help. Upon arriving at the house, his wife collapsed. Construction workers provided water and a hose to cool her down. One of the construction workers called 911 and the fire department and police arrived to provide aid. The man recalled that a Border Patrol agent arrived later but did not assist with lifesaving efforts. The husband also stated that the Border Patrol agent was professional and respectful.



On June 3, 2024, while at the hospital, the woman was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:31 a.m.



On June 6, 2024, the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner advised CBP OPR that an autopsy would be conducted, and a copy of the autopsy report will be furnished to CBP OPR when available.



CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has been notified.

