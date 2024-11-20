EmberOT Welcomes Simon Mullis as Technology & Strategy Advisory Board Member

Simon Mullis joins EmberOT Advisory Board EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure

Venari CTO, Global Public Speaker, and Tech Evangelist to Provide Strategic Guidance to the Critical Infrastructure Visibility and Security Startup

I'm excited to help usher EmberOT into its next chapter of ensuring industrial security through effective, technology-agnostic tools and software.” — Simon Mullis, EmberOT Technology & Strategy Advisory Board Member

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, has welcomed Simon Mullis to its advisory board. Mullis is the founding CTO of Venari Security and brings a wealth of experience and expertise in enterprise security and cryptographic solutions.💬 "Having worked with Simon in the past, I've witnessed his exceptional skills in network security analysis firsthand," says Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder of EmberOT. "Simon is both brilliant and fiercely dedicated to the mission of securing critical infrastructure and empowering industrial operators, and we are truly grateful to have him on the team as a strategic advisor at EmberOT."Mullis is an established member of the cybersecurity industry, widely respected for his ability to lead technical teams and his formidable skills as a technical analyst and innovator. He is also a well-known global public speaker at industry conferences that include Gartner, TEDx, and InfoSec.A cybersecurity executive with expertise in post-quantum cryptography, Mullis has worked with companies that include Palo Alto, FireEye, and Juniper Networks. At Venari Security, Mullis ensures the continued efficacy of the company's cryptographic discovery tool that ensures regulatory compliance and privacy adherence.Mullis joins the ICS/OT cybersecurity startup at a particularly exciting time. This summer marked the releases of both EmberOT's v.3.0 and an updated and enhanced version of the free PCAP Analyzer tool, designed specifically for the Industrial Security Community.💬 "I'm excited to help usher EmberOT into its next chapter of ensuring industrial security through effective, technology-agnostic tools and software," Mullis said. "Securing operational technology from a myriad of threats and potential technical issues is more important than ever before, and I'm looking forward to being an essential part of this crucial and impactful work."EmberOT looks forward to Mullis leading the way into a new chapter of technological innovation and strategic direction, as well as the technical aspects of current and future product development. See how EmberOT can help critical infrastructure organizations overcome whatever threats lie ahead at https://emberot.com/ ---About EmberOTEmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

