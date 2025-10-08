EmberOT v3.4 Release Expands ICS/SCADA Protocol Coverage, Strengthens Threat Detection, & Accelerates Asset Intelligence

Ember v3.4 OT/ICS security software EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure EmberOT Version 3.4 Product dashboards

Latest update helps industrial operators see and secure OT environments faster without adding hardware complexity

Version 3.4 is about giving operators and defenders earlier, clearer signals, and fewer distractions ... so teams can act with confidence throughout day-to-day operations and during incident response.” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, today announced the general availability of Ember v3.4.0, a major update focused on broader protocol coverage, stronger detections, faster asset workflows, and higher-throughput pipelines. Built for operators and security teams in critical infrastructure, the release delivers measurable gains in visibility, fidelity, and reliability, while preserving EmberOT’s software-first, low-hassle deployment model “Version 3.4 is about giving operators and defenders earlier, clearer signals and fewer distractions,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO of EmberOT. “We broadened native coverage for the protocols plants actually run, stabilized and tuned detections, and made the asset experience faster and cleaner at large scale. The result is more trustworthy data in less time, so teams can act with confidence throughout day-to-day operations and during incident response.”What’s new in Ember v3.4.0▶ Broader native ICS/SCADA protocol coverage. New and refined FlowMeta for IEC 61850 (MMS/GOOSE/SV), Siemens S7, CIP/ENIP, BACnet, and Modbus increase asset fidelity and extract richer device details (e.g., firmware, serials), reducing misclassification and blind spots.▶ Stronger, steadier threat detection. Enhanced rules and engine stabilization improve detections for DNP3, Modbus, and ENIP, with better node reliability and error handling for consistent results.▶ Faster, cleaner Asset Intelligence. A new Local vs. Remote classification, de-duplication across IPv4/IPv6 and MAC formats, precise per-event timestamps, and VLAN enrichment help teams maintain a trustworthy inventory and reduce noise.▶ Higher-throughput pipelines & integrations. A new Splunk bulker mode boosts throughput and log quality, MQTT support expands OT/IIoT workflows, ERSPAN/GRE capture increases source flexibility, and enriched output smooths SIEM/syslog integrations.▶ Performance & UX improvements. The Assets page is significantly faster on large inventories; a redesigned asset view and graph provide quick, high-fidelity snapshots; and FlowMeta exposes deeper protocol-specific details for richer context.Why it matters:Critical infrastructure teams need complete, timely context without adding racks of hardware. EmberOT’s software sensors and management approach are designed to deploy on existing infrastructure and deliver real-time asset visibility, risk context, and detections from the operation to the SOC, now with wider protocol coverage, cleaner inventories, and steadier pipelines in v3.4.0.Built for how OT really operatesEmberOT’s architecture emphasizes software-only sensors, lightweight deployment, and integration with existing tooling, helping organizations accelerate time-to-visibility and reduce total cost and complexity across distributed facilities. The company’s focus on visibility and security for critical infrastructure continues to guide product priorities, from protocol depth to usability and performance.See v3.4.0 in action Request a demo of Ember v3.4.0 to explore the new protocol coverage, asset workflows, and pipeline performance improvements. Learn more about our solutions at https://www.emberot.com/solutions/ ---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

