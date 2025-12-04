EmberOT Introduces OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3 With Smarter Asset Views and Easier Workflows

EmberOT releases OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3 EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure Product screens from OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3

Free tool update refines asset intelligence from packet captures so industrial defenders can move from “what is on this segment” to “what do I do next”

Once an analyst has that summary of devices and protocols, the next question is usually, ‘Which assets matter most, and what should I investigate first?'” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT Founder & CEO

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a provider of industrial asset and network monitoring software, today announced version 2.0.3 of its free OT PCAP Analyzer tool, an update focused on richer asset context and smoother workflows for analysts, asset owners, and operators working in critical infrastructure environments. Building on the 2.0 release that increased the upload limit from 100 MB to 1 GB and improved performance, OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3 makes it easier to explore assets, understand how they communicate, and turn packet captures into actionable insight.The OT PCAP Analyzer is a free, OT-focused PCAP and PCAPng analysis tool that gives users a high-level view of devices and protocols within a capture file. Rather than digging through raw packets, teams can quickly see which assets are present, how they talk to each other, and which protocols are in play, all while keeping analysis offline and in memory, an important requirement for many ICS networks.“Version 2.0 gave the community more scale and speed... With 2.0.3, we turned our attention to the moment after you upload the file,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO of EmberOT. “Once an analyst has that summary of devices and protocols, the next question is usually, ‘Which assets matter most, and what should I investigate first?’ This release brings the OT PCAP Analyzer closer to that reality by tightening the asset experience, surfacing more context in a single click, and shaving away friction from simple tasks like checking IPs or copying details into a ticket.”Version 2.0.3 builds on recent OT PCAP Analyzer enhancements, including PCAPng support, faster processing, and refined error handling that many industrial defenders already rely on for offline analysis during assessments, incident reviews, and tuning exercises.-- What’s new in OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3 --Improvements in v2.0.3 help users move through assets more confidently and more quickly:▶ New Asset Dialog design→ The asset dialog now aligns with the visual design EmberOT users see in the main Ember platform, helping teams move between the free tool and production deployments without context switching.→ The Asset Overview still highlights MAC address, IP address, and protocol details, and now also brings asset class and subclass to the front, so users can distinguish IT vs OT devices and types such as workstations, PLCs, and other controllers at a glance.▶ Enhanced Assets Graph→ Users can now navigate between assets more intuitively, quickly jump from one device to another, and preview asset details without leaving the graph view.→ Additional asset information is easier to access from graph interactions, which helps analysts follow a line of investigation across multiple endpoints.▶ Clearer upload and processing status→ A new status bar and notifications show progress as PCAP and PCAPng files are being processed and confirm when an upload is complete, giving analysts immediate feedback when working with larger captures or limited lab time.▶ Deeper IP visibility for each asset→ The asset table now shows additional IP address information for each identified asset, making it easier to see when devices are multi-homed or present on several logical networks.→ A new pop-up makes it simple to view all IP addresses associated with a given asset instead of just seeing a count, which is particularly helpful when reviewing captures from segmented or dual-stack environments.▶ Faster handoffs to tickets and reports→ Users can copy asset attributes to the clipboard with a single click, making it easy to drop details such as IP, MAC, class, and subclass into incident tickets, compliance documentation, or assessment notes without retyping or taking screenshots.-- Why it matters for ICS and OT teams --Industrial security teams, assessors, and incident responders often start with a simple question: “What is actually talking on this segment?” OT PCAP Analyzer was built specifically for that moment, giving operators, engineers, and analysts a way to turn PCAPs from substations, plants, remote sites, and labs into a usable picture of devices and communications without shipping traffic off-site or relying on heavy hardware.By enriching the asset experience, version 2.0.3 helps teams:▶ Build a more accurate asset snapshot from a single PCAP, including class and subclass context that informs risk discussions and segmentation decisions.▶ Trace communications paths visually through an improved assets graph before escalating to full forensic tools.▶ Shorten the time between initial review and documentation by making it easier to copy and share asset details with other stakeholders.For resource-constrained teams in electric utilities, oil and gas, water, advanced manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors, these small workflow improvements can save meaningful time when working through assessments, tuning exercises, or early-stage investigations.-- Download the free OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0.3 today --OT PCAP Analyzer version 2.0.3 continues EmberOT’s commitment to providing practical, free tools for the industrial security community while keeping analysis fully in memory and under the operator’s control. To learn more about the OT PCAP Analyzer and download the latest version, visit: https://www.emberot.com/ot-pcap-analyzer/ ---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.