EmberOT Unveils Version 3.0 for Industrial Visibility and Security
Significant Performance and Usability Enhancements Made to the Critical Infrastructure Security Software
With Version 3.0, EmberOT continues to deliver on its promise of enhanced visibility, performance, and security for critical infrastructure environments.”CHANDLER, AZ, U.S.A., June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmberOT, a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, proudly announces the general availability of its latest product update, Version 3.0.
— Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder
This release brings a range of powerful enhancements designed to improve performance, usability, and security for industrial organizations.
— EmberOT for Industrial Security —
Founded to address the unique security challenges faced by industrial organizations, EmberOT offers a scalable, flexible, and technology-agnostic solution for operational technology (OT) networks and industrial control systems (ICS).
Our software provides unparalleled visibility, risk quantification, and event data processing, empowering industrial operators to protect critical infrastructure effectively.
— Key Updates in Version 3.0 —
GUI Enhancements:
● Pipeline Editor: Modify pipeline configurations on the fly for more flexible and adaptive workflow management.
● Asset Inventory Capabilities: Improved asset workflow allows for ease of navigation; Bulk asset modification supports efficient integration and customization.
● UI Performance Increase: UI performance has been streamlined to reduce resource requirements and ensure an ultra-responsive experience.
● Enhanced Usability: New tooltips, highlights, and visual cues have been added, significantly improving the interface's look and usability.
Backend Improvements:
● Advanced Protocol Dissection: Enhanced support for IEC61850/GOOSE and BACnet protocols provides deep insights and extended analysis capabilities.
● Performance Enhancements: Increased efficiency of core functions, seamlessly executing tasks on low-resource systems to ensure smooth operations.
Additionally, our engineering team has enhanced the platform's supportability and security. These updates are part of our ongoing commitment to provide robust performance and superior security.
"As the industrial landscape evolves, the need for sophisticated yet user-friendly security solutions becomes increasingly vital. With Version 3.0, EmberOT continues to deliver on its promise of enhanced visibility, performance, and security," said Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder of EmberOT. "We are excited to provide our customers with these significant improvements, further supporting their mission to safeguard critical operations."
— Experience the New EmberOT Version 3.0 —
Industrial organizations interested in experiencing the benefits of EmberOT Version 3.0 are encouraged to request a demo at https://www.emberot.com/. Discover firsthand how EmberOT can streamline and enhance your security efforts.
---
🔥 About EmberOT 🔥
EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/
