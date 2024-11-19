NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Cameron Beech to the Eighth District Court

NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 19, 2024

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Cameron Beech to the Eighth District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Clark McClellan’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Cameron’s dedication to justice and his deep ties to the Uintah Basin exemplify the qualities we value in our justice system,” Gov. Cox said. “I am confident he will continue to uphold the highest standards of the Eighth Judicial District.”

Cameron Beech is an attorney at Campbell Williams Beech & Hall, and has practiced in the areas of medical malpractice defense, domestic law, estate planning and probate, and other general civil litigation matters. He is also Vernal City’s hearing and variance officer and a former Vernal City prosecutor.

“I am grateful and humbled to be appointed by Governor Cox to the Eighth District Court. It has been the honor of my life to work for the great people of the Uintah Basin throughout my career. If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I look forward to continuing to serve my community as a District Court Judge, and will always work to promote the Utah Judiciary’s institutional commitment to justice, fairness, integrity and faithful application of the law.”

Beech has bachelor’s degrees from the University of Utah in political science and sociology and a juris doctorate from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law. Prior to attending law school, Beech taught fourth grade in Tulsa, Oklahoma.