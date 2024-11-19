Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,344 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Cameron Beech to the Eighth District Court

NEWS RELEASE
Nov. 19, 2024

Contact:
Rob Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Cameron Beech to the Eighth District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Clark McClellan’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Cameron’s dedication to justice and his deep ties to the Uintah Basin exemplify the qualities we value in our justice system,” Gov. Cox said. “I am confident he will continue to uphold the highest standards of the Eighth Judicial District.”

Cameron Beech is an attorney at Campbell Williams Beech & Hall, and has practiced in the areas of medical malpractice defense, domestic law, estate planning and probate, and other general civil litigation matters. He is also Vernal City’s hearing and variance officer and a former Vernal City prosecutor.

“I am grateful and humbled to be appointed by Governor Cox to the Eighth District Court. It has been the honor of my life to work for the great people of the Uintah Basin throughout my career. If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I look forward to continuing to serve my community as a District Court Judge, and will always work to promote the Utah Judiciary’s institutional commitment to justice, fairness, integrity and faithful application of the law.”

Beech has bachelor’s degrees from the University of Utah in political science and sociology and a juris doctorate from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law. Prior to attending law school, Beech taught fourth grade in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Cameron Beech to the Eighth District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more