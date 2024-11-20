Wadley, Jefferson County, GA (November 19, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Verdree Cunningham III, age 34, of Wadley, GA, with 3 counts of Cocaine Distribution, Use of a Communication Device to Commit a Felony, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Cocaine. This arrest was the result of a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI Regional Investigative Field Office in Thomson.

Following a 10-month investigation, on Friday, November 15, 2024, GBI MGGTF and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cunningham. Agents also executed a search warrant at Cunningham’s home in Wadley, Jefferson County, GA. During the search of the home and a wooded area, agents seized 2 guns, approximately 84 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 1.8 kilograms of suspected powder cocaine and approximately 25 pounds of suspected marijuana.

GBI, the Georgia Department of Corrections, DCS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.