Schools Win Again: Social Media Fails to Strike Public Nuisance Claims

(Subscription required) U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California found on Nov. 15 that school districts in 15 of the 19 states at issue could pursue public nuisance claims that social media sites, such as Instagram and TikTok, created a mental health crisis among the nation’s youth.

