'The Voice' Favorite and Viral Sensation Maddi Jane Releases New EP

Maddi Jane, "Sorry Attempts at Love"

I hope that my music and journey is a refuge for creative people trying to figure out how to find a place for their art in the world” — Maddi Jane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral sensation Maddi Jane has released her new EP, Sorry Attempts at Love – her first new music project following her time on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice, which concluded in May. Stream Sorry Attempts at Love here: https://symphony.to/maddi-jane/sorryattemptsatloveep Sorry Attempts at Love tells the story of learning what true love looks like. Throughout the EP, Maddi Jane compares and contrasts healthy love with sorry attempts at it, ultimately identifying God's love as the most true and overwhelming love. “ Like a Man Should ,” the focus track for the EP, celebrates healthy love with a significant other and encourages listeners not to settle for sorry attempts. In October, Maddi Jane released the single, “You’re Just Sleeping.”“The Sorry Attempts at Love EP is my first project I’ve created with the help of my fans, family, and friends since being on Chance the Rapper’s Team on Season 25 of The Voice,” says Maddi Jane. “I’ve never had so much support surrounding my music and I hope that my friends feel their fingerprints on this project as they listen. Genre wise, I’m exploring Pop, RnB, and Rap; walking the line between topics of love, faith, and being a music industry veteran. I can’t wait for new fans to hear this EP and to continue to grow my community next year!”With a cumulative fanbase of over 3 million, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter rose to stardom as a young girl after a viral YouTube cover, and quickly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garnering hundreds of millions of views and gaining international attention at just 11 years old, Maddi Jane rapidly became a childhood phenomenon.Having accumulated over 100 million streams, over 3 million followers, and an astonishing 500,000,000 views on YouTube alone, Maddi Jane released her debut album, RAPHA, in August 2022 which received editorial consideration from Spotify “Created by Women” and Apple Music “New in Pop.” She sold out her SXSW debut and was cast for The Voice shortly thereafter. Season 25 premiered in February 2024.Maddi Jane continues to land high-profile sync placements including Love is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Orange County, Married At First Sight, Married to Medicine, Cribs, and moreFor fans of Sabrina Carpenter, Griff, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly, the rollout campaign for the new EP includes aggressive publicity, radio and sync campaigns, lyric videos, fan activations and grassroots efforts through Maddi Jane’s fan funnel, Grouped , targeted ads and much more.“I hope that my music and journey is a refuge for creative people trying to figure out how to find a place for their art in the world,” says Maddi Jane. “With 15 years of previous experience in the entertainment industry, I hope to guide and develop other artists along my journey.”Maddi Jane is managed by Breakroom17, www.Breakroom17.com For more information: www.MaddiJane.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.