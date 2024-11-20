Quorum Cyber Achieves Microsoft Information Protection and Governance Specialization

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a global cybersecurity specialist with offices in the UK, Canada and the US, has been awarded the Information Protection and Governance specialization from Microsoft. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, the specialization validates the company as a leading partner for data security and Microsoft Purview-related services.Organizations must meet rigorous service delivery and support standards to achieve the specialization. This includes providing customer references, showcasing advanced technical expertise, and ensuring their teams possess the necessary qualifications. The specialization highlights Quorum Cyber’s experience in helping organizations ensure their data is protected, compliant, and efficiently managed, thereby reducing risks and supporting business continuity.Quorum Cyber now holds three Microsoft Security specializations of Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Information Protection and Governance."Achieving the Information Protection and Governance specialization from Microsoft is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and data integrity," said Paul Vasquez, Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships at Quorum Cyber. "This recognition highlights our expertise in data security for our customers and reinforces our dedication to providing the highest possible standards of compliance. We are incredibly proud that this accomplishment will allow us to achieve even more for our customers, and we’re excited about the opportunities it will bring."Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, said, “The Security Solutions Partner designation and the Information Protection and Governance specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to implementing security and information protection solutions from Microsoft. This achievement exemplifies Quorum Cyber’s commitment to our joint customers in realizing the full value of Microsoft compliance technologies.”Quorum Cyber has a close and longstanding relationship with Microsoft, having been founded as a Microsoft-only security services provider and being a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards it was named as a Security MSSP of the Year and Security Customer Champion finalist in 2024 . The company also reached the final of the Security Services Innovator award in 2023 , while CEO Federico Charosky was nominated as a Security Changemaker finalist in the same year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.