Texas Is America’s Jobs Leader

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas leading the nation for jobs created over the last 12 months following the release of employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 274,600 nonfarm jobs from October 2023 to October 2024 — far more than any other state.

“Texas is where the future of America is building,” said Governor Abbott. “With the best business climate in the nation and a skilled and growing workforce, Texas is where innovative entrepreneurs and businesses find the freedom and tools needed to succeed. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before. And that means more opportunity for more Texas families to prosper. With continuing investments in education and skills training, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

On Friday, Governor Abbott touted the resilience of the Texas economy following the release of October employment data showing Texas again grew jobs at a faster annual rate than the U.S. Texas also set a new record high for the number of Texans working and for the size of the Texas labor force. Through October, Texas has added more than 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.