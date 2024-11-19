IDNR reminds deer hunters to keep safety in mind when using tree stands

ILLINOIS, November 19 - Tree stands are the No. 1 source of hunting-related accidents in Illinois





SPRINGFIELD - As hunters across Illinois prepare for the upcoming firearm deer season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) urges them to use safety harnesses when hunting from tree stands in the field. Tree stands are the No. 1 source of hunting-related accidents and fatalities in Illinois.





The 2024 firearm deer season dates are Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 5-8.





"Our top priority is ensuring hunters return home safe and unharmed after every hunt," said Jed Whitchurch, director of IDNR's Office of Law Enforcement. "We want hunters to enjoy themselves and be successful in the field, but safety must be top of mind at all times."





So far during the fall 2024 hunting season, which includes archery deer season, Illinois Conservation Police have documented one hunting-related fatality. On Nov. 10, a man hunting in Wayne County fell from a tree stand after apparently nodding off in the stand. He was not wearing a safety harness. The man was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.





Tree stand falls, often from heights of 20 to 30 feet, can cause significant injuries, including broken bones, spinal damage, paralysis, concussions, organ injuries, internal bleeding, sprains, cuts, and bruises. Most of these injuries are preventable by using fall arrest systems, avoiding drug and alcohol use, and making sure the tree stand equipment is in good working order.





"Most tree stand accidents can be avoided by using a functional and trustworthy fall arrest system and thoroughly examining every tree stand component prior to use," Whitchurch said. "The consequences of falling from a tree stand can have a lasting impact on hunters and their loved ones. The Illinois Conservation Police strongly emphasize prioritizing safety in all hunting endeavors."





Conservation police have documented additional tree stand falls that resulted in injuries this season. Among them:





• On Oct. 5 in Kankakee County, an archery deer hunter fell out of his stand 20 feet to the ground and landed on his tailbone. The hunter was not wearing a safety harness. He suffered two fractured vertebrae.

• On Nov. 2 in Rock Island County, an archery hunter fell out of a tree stand while climbing the ladder. The stand was on property the hunter did not have permission to be hunting on. He was air-lifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

• On Nov. 11 in Randolph County, a hunter reported a strap on his ladder stand failed while archery deer hunting, causing him to fall about 20 feet and roll when he hit the ground. The hunter was not wearing a safety harness. He suffered minor injuries.

• On Nov. 11 in Will County, a hunter fell from a tree stand while placing climbing sticks about 10 feet off the ground. He landed on his back on a log, shattering a vertebra.

• On Nov. 18 in Lawrence County, a hunter fell about 15 feet from a tree stand, suffering three fractured vertebrae and a collapsed lung.





Tree stand-related falls in previous years:

• 2023: 17, three of which were fatal

• 2022: 6

• 2021: 13

• 2020: 14, one of which was fatal





Tree stand safety tips include:





• Use a fall arrest system that includes a safety harness and follow the manufacturer's guidelines that come with it.

• Inspect the tree stand for wear and tear before each use.

• Use a haul line to bring up unloaded firearms, bows, and other hunting equipment.

• Take a cell phone.

• Tell a friend or loved one where you intend to hunt and when you intend to return.

• Avoid drug or alcohol use before and during hunting.







