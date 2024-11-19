Illinois Capital Development Board and Department of Corrections Seek Qualified Team for Construction Management & Owner's Advisor for New Facilities

Springfield - The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB), in partnership with the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), is announcing a significant opportunity for industry professionals. CDB and IDOC are seeking a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a qualified Construction Management and Owner's Advisor team with expertise in correctional facilities. This team will oversee the design and construction phases of new, transformative facilities aimed at providing a safe and secure environment for staff and individuals in custody, while enhancing rehabilitation and reentry opportunities.





This RFP follows the 2024 announcement regarding allocation of capital funds to address the critical infrastructure needs at Logan and Stateville Correctional Centers.





A Professional Services Bulletin (PSB #317-2) invites qualified firms to submit a proposal for this critical role. To be eligible for the initial solicitation, firms must complete the pre-qualification process with CDB by December 16, 2024, where early preparation is highly recommended.





"This RFP is a crucial step forward in the Department's mission to profoundly shift its approach to justice in Illinois and create a therapeutic, supportive environment will benefit individuals in custody and staff well-being," said Latoya Hughes, Acting Director of IDOC. "We're seeking a team with the expertise and vision to help implement Illinois' bold investment in correctional infrastructure, improving our capacity to deliver effective rehabilitation programs and prepare returning citizens for successful reentry. This project underscores the State's commitment to fostering safe communities while addressing critical infrastructure needs in a fiscally responsible manner."





The selected Construction Management and Owner's Advisor team will provide essential management services throughout the lifecycle of the project. Responsibilities will include overseeing project initiation and planning, establishing goals and objectives, engaging stakeholders, and collaborating with IDOC to develop and monitor the project budget.





"This initiative represents a significant investment in modernizing our correctional facilities," said TJ Edwards, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board. "Not only will these new facilities improve safety and rehabilitation efforts, but they will also create construction job opportunities, contributing to local economic development."





Throughout this process, ongoing discussion and meaningful opportunities for feedback will support collaboration among IDOC, CDB, stakeholders, designers, and contractors, ensuring alignment on goals, timelines, and expectations. The Construction Manager/Owner's Advisor will allow for tailored project updates and targets communication for stakeholder groups, establishing clear communication objectives for each phase of the project. The State of Illinois is committed to providing regular updates that highlight achievements and upcoming milestones.





This Rebuild initiative aims to address aging infrastructure, enhance security, and improve vocational training, reentry programming, and therapeutic environments to help reduce recidivism among returning citizens and promote safer communities. IDOC and CDB are committed to creating modern, secure facilities that support rehabilitation for individuals in custody and promote wellness for staff.



