MDC’s Truman Access boat ramp temporarily closed due to erosion damage

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the Truman Access boat ramp on the Mississippi River in Jefferson County due to erosion damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.  Portions of the boat ramp have sustained significant damage, rendering it unusable.

MDC crews are evaluating the damage and determining repair options.  The Truman Access boat ramp will remain closed until further notice, pending completion of repairs. The parking lot will remain open for those looking to access US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Harlow Island.

Truman Access provides boat and fishing access to the Mississippi River and walk-in access for the adjoining US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Harlow Island.  The access is approximately seven miles south of Crystal City and is adjacent to the Rush Island Power Plant.

