ProDataStack receives new backing amid rising interest from investment community

Yvonne Grady, head of innovation at GM Business Growth Hub

Sports data platform well positioned to drive economic growth across the North West.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An award-winning social enterprise is backing sports data platform ProDataStack to drive economic growth across the UK.Greater Manchester (GM) Business Growth Hub has awarded a significant grant to ProDataStack to kickstart the proof of concept for its artificial intelligence (AI) application.The grant, which has been distributed through GM Business Growth Hub’s new Innovation Navigator programme, is another sign of the rising interest in ProDataStack among the UK’s investment community. Private investors have already started to agree to provide commercial backing.Fiona Green, ProDataStack founder, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for GM Business Growth Hub’s support and excited about what we can achieve in the coming months and years. Tomorrow’s economy will be built on the continued development and integration of AI, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this new frontier.”She added: “Our AI application will harness anonymised, diverse datasets relating to athletes from around the world to provide a personalised earnings prediction for any athlete using our system. By combining the inputs for different data sources, we’re moving beyond straightforward predictive technology into something much more sophisticated and useful for athletes and agents wanting to plot future career progression.”Earlier this month, ProDataStack confirmed it had secured financial backing from its first external investor. More announcements are expected soon.Yvonne Grady, head of innovation at GM Business Growth Hub, said: “ProDataStack’s grant application stood out due to its ambitious vision and strong foundation in artificial intelligence, a field with transformative potential.“We decided to support them because of their clear plan for growth, their focus on innovation, and their commitment to creating high-quality jobs right here in the North West.”She added: “It’s incredibly exciting to see a company at the forefront of AI developing solutions that can have a significant impact across global sport. Supporting growth in sectors like AI is crucial not only for driving technological advancements, but also for building sustainable economic growth and creating opportunities and jobs in our region.”ENDSABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes’ hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations, while enabling agents to develop their brand and ensure a more sustainable future. Book a demo or contact us

