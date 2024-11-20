Pyure Announces Market Availability of Industry-leading Air and Surface Purification Systems at Rockwell Automation Fair

The new market-ready Pyure MVP16 Air & Surface Purification Unit

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyure is excited to announce the market availability of its Pyure Insight Edge™ Controllers and MVP16™ Air and Surface Purification Units, unveiled earlier this year and now available for purchase. The release, coinciding with the Rockwell Automation Fair 2024, highlights the collaboration with Rockwell Automation in the development of advanced air and surface purification solutions that address the critical needs of industries such as food and beverage processing, wastewater treatment, healthcare, automotive & tire, and more where indoor air quality, safety, environmental control, and energy management are paramount to business operations.“Courtesy of the pandemic, we know how critical indoor air quality is. The air in any occupied space is the largest contact surface, so when we have airborne pathogens and pollutants, the air acts as a conduit, carrying these contaminants directly to the occupants and products in the space, causing human irritation, illness, and contamination or disruption to business processes,” says Pyure’s CEO, Mahyar Khosravi. “The effects on individuals, the healthcare system, and processes lead to increased costs such as production downtime and product loss, absenteeism, increased use of disinfectants, microbial contamination, or lost revenue for a business in the form of reputational damage and risk of recalls and impact to customers.”Why Pyure’s New Solutions Meet the Needs of Critical IndustriesPyure’s technology stands out in sensitive and regulated environments such as food & beverage processing and food services, waste and wastewater treatment, hospitality, marine, and healthcare sectors for several key reasons:Unmatched Purification Power at any Scale: Unlike traditional passive air treatment solutions that rely on filtration or passive purification, Pyure’s proprietary active air purification technology neutralizes airborne pathogens and pollutants at the cellular level within the space itself. This means contaminants are neutralized directly within the environment’s air and surfaces, improving safety and efficacy where needed. Pyure’s patented technology allows for products that can scale to hundreds of thousands of square feet.Adaptive, Demand-Based Control: Through integration with air sensors and the Insight Edge™ Controller, Pyure’s solutions dynamically adjust purification intensity as needed depending on the contaminant load in the environment, ensuring the right levels are achieved to meet the environment's needs while safeguarding critical processes and reducing operational costs.Safety: Pyure’s technology mimics the method by which the sun sanitizes the environment outdoors using hydroxyl radicals. For almost 10 years, Pyure has carried FDA Class II Medical Device registration and has a published FDA Toxicity Study. Combining the technology's scalability with its efficacy and safety provides an unmatched advantage for Pyure and its customers.Energy Savings and Sustainability: Pyure’s air purification reduces the amount of fresh air intake and air exchange by as much as 33%, allowing facilities to increase recirculation of already purified air. This approach has been shown to result in significant energy savings and lower HVAC maintenance, with even higher ROI in climates with extreme temperatures. This delivers significant savings and a reduction in carbon footprint while enabling sustainable practices such as reduced chemical usage and its associated reduced environmental impact.Pyure and Rockwell AutomationThe collaboration with Rockwell Automation has enabled a new generation of products & capabilities utilizing advanced controls and IoT solutions such as Rockwell FactoryTalk Optix, Remote Access Pro, and PTC ThingWorx, and Kepware, providing granular control and real-time environmental input, monitoring, and analytics. These technologies enable Pyure to deliver measurable outcomes to its customers and the ability to move towards providing Indoor Air Quality as a Service, further positioning Pyure solutions as the leading choice for advanced indoor air quality solutions.About The Pyure CompanyInspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure's commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely purify indoor air and surfaces, creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For over 15 years, The Pyure Company has been helping customers protect their health, improve wellness, and lower industrial by-products while reducing viruses, bacteria, and VOCs. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Pyure is privately held. For more information, visit pyure.com.

