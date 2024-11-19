Milo’s Tea Company expanding Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Milo’s Tea Company (Milo’s Tea), a leading beverage company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $53 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Headquartered in Alabama, Milo’s Tea is a family-owned company that crafts high-quality, freshly brewed tea and closest-to-homemade lemonade. Ground was broken on the Spartanburg County facility in March 2023. Once complete, it will house a brewing, bottling and distribution operation.

Located at 6684 U.S. Highway 221 in Moore, Milo’s Tea will expand its Spartanburg County operation by installing an additional production line and enhancements to meet increased demand.

Operations will begin in November 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Milo’s Tea team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building construction.

QUOTES

“Milo’s is a people-first company, so the talented workforce in South Carolina’s Upstate is a significant draw for us. The remarkable people, coupled with ease of access to the East Coast, high-quality water, and the outstanding support of state and local economic development partners, reaffirm that we made the right decision to put down roots in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.” -Milo’s Tea Company Chair and CEO Tricia Wallwork

“This expansion of Milo’s Tea Company’s Spartanburg County operations represents yet another vote of confidence in South Carolina’s talented workforce. By creating 80 new jobs in the Upstate, Milo’s Tea is reinforcing its commitment to doing business in South Carolina and strengthening the local economy.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Once again, Milo’s Tea Company is proving South Carolina has the resources for companies to continually grow and succeed. We applaud Milo’s Tea for its latest investment of $53 million in Spartanburg County and look forward to furthering our partnership in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Spartanburg County was incredibly excited to welcome Milo’s Tea here, and we’re even more excited to share the news of their expansion – all before their facility is fully up-and-running. This secondary investment in our community lays the groundwork for a long future of success together. I have been so impressed with the team they have already assembled but it should be no surprise because they have an incredible CEO and President, Tricia Wallwork.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS