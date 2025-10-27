Governor McMaster, Community and State Agency Leaders to Make Announcement About Loss of SNAP Benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference with community and state leaders to announce that the Central Carolina Community Foundation has activated the One SC Fund in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) announcement that federal funding for SNAP (food stamps) benefits will be halted effective November 1, 2025.

Activation of the One SC Fund will allow for a coordinated charitable giving campaign dedicated to providing direct monetary assistance to regional food banks and local feeding partners across the state.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, community and state agency leaders

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 28, at 10:30 AM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide livestream coverage, which can be accessed here.