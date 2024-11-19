Tide Cleaners Brightens St. Paul With Five New Locations

Tide Services, the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, is ironing out a major expansion initiative in St. Paul, led by Minnesota entrepreneur, Rob Parke.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, is ironing out a major expansion initiative in St. Paul, led by Minnesota entrepreneur and former Target executive, Rob Parke. This expansion introduces the Tide Cleaners concept to five new neighborhoods across the city, bringing the total number of Tide Cleaners locations in the area to 19.The Tide Services strategy focuses on industry expansion through acquisitions and conversions, with a commitment to providing unmatched customer service and innovation. Tide Cleaners now boasts 196 locations throughout the U.S., with plans to continue its growth via franchisee-led expansions.“I’m proud to leverage my extensive business background to enhance the laundry experience for our St. Paul community, making it easier and more convenient than ever,” said Parke. “We’re dedicated to delivering superior service, ensuring our customers can trust us to handle all their laundry needs efficiently and with care.”Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in laundry care, offers a full range of cleaning services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses, with stores conveniently located throughout St. Paul. For more information, visit tidecleaners.com.Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry cleaning sector by focusing on unmatched customer service, quality and satisfaction through its Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands. With over 200 sites nationwide, Tide Franchising enhances experiences for both consumers and franchise partners through innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off and collection, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of the Tide brand.If it’s got to be clean, it’s got to be Tide!For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com.# # #

