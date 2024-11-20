Police Vehicle Builder Announces Gainesville Expansion

A Dana Safety Supply Technician works on a vehicle upfit.

Dana Safety Supply looks to improve delivery times of crucial vehicles to North Central Florida agencies.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s largest public safety and emergency warning light installer, Dana Safety Supply , is set to launch a new location in Gainesville, Florida. This will mark the company's 45th location nationwide and 10th in Florida alone.“Florida is our home state, where our company initially opened in 2005 in Miami.” David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply, says, “We’ve come a very long way since then, and our 9 locations in Florida are all running at or above capacity. Gainesville was a natural and central location that will bring much-needed support infrastructure to agencies in and around North Central Florida.”The location will be at 2715 North Main Street, in Gainesville. It will feature three working bays for the upfit process and secure parking for up to 125 vehicles.The company is also looking for four experienced 12-volt Automotive Technicians to build the critically important vehicles at the location.“Technicians, like all other jobs within our company, are a critical part of our success,” says Sidney Wells, Regional General Manager for Florida, who will be responsible for the location. “They must have the knowledge, drive, perseverance, and adaptability to be consistent. We’ve been very fortunate to recruit and retain a great group of individuals who have done well for us, contributing greatly to customer satisfaction and our success.”Wells advises interested parties to visit the careers page on the company’s website.“Many people think of us as a ‘police only’ upfitter, but we also do upfits for Fire-Rescue agencies, DOT (Department of Transportation) vehicles, as well as private construction and security businesses,” Wells continues. “From simple lighting projects to technologically advanced Intelligent Control systems, we work with virtually any company or individual looking to add high-quality warning lights to their vehicles.”Dana Safety Supply has grown from a single location in 2005 to 45 locations across 14 states , becoming the largest company of its type in the history of the public safety support industry, employing over 500 and building over 21,000 vehicles annually. The company upfits after-market equipment such as emergency lighting, interior consoles to house sirens, radios, laptops, vehicle partitions, push bumpers, and cargo organization solutions. Additionally, Dana Safety Supply is a major contract supplier of law enforcement tactical equipment, including body armor, less lethal equipment, helmets, gas masks and crowd control systems.

