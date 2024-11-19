'Fully Human/Fully Alive' by Lyle Simpson guides readers to living with freedom and purpose

Lyle Simpson - Author Fully Human/Fully Alive: Fourth Edition BA Studio of Books LLC

Lyle Simpson invites readers to discover a life that’s not just about existing—but about truly thriving.

Even if we wish to believe in an afterlife, and are seeking our ticket, we still should not miss our opportunity to live this life, to the fullest extent that we can achieve.” — an excerpt from the book

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyle Simpson , in partnership with Books Academy, LLC, published the thought-provoking narrative, “Fully Alive/Fully Human: Fourth Edition BA.” This book will consider, in some depth, an overview of life based upon truth and reality, and will show you how not to let yourself rely upon blind faith imposed by others.Seventy percent of Americans remain stuck on the third level of Dr. Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, unaware of the huge potential waiting in the three levels above. These higher levels hold the power to profoundly enhance the quality of life, yet so many remain trapped by invisible barriers and outdated influences.The key lies in reclaiming control of your own life—not living under the shadow of others, especially those who are no longer here. By overcoming the mental roadblocks that hinder growth, we can discover the bridges that lead to a more fulfilled and authentic existence.This book offers a clear path to joining the rare 1% who are Fully Alive—people who inspire change, create meaning, and leave the world better for their presence. The opportunity to live with purpose and unlock your highest potential is within reach. You, too, can become Fully Alive. Fully Human/Fully Alive: Fourth Edition BA ” by Lyle Simpson was highly praised by Haley Koth of the US Review of Books, acknowledging that “The author draws on established philosophical tropes as well as modern experience to create a well-organized treatise on what a meaningful life means and how to create one for oneself. He provides numerous questions that are both thoughtful and thorough, guiding the reader through an examination of potential boundaries keeping them from fulfillment. As he emphasizes throughout this work, his primary goal is to open the minds of his readers to consider their beliefs from a new perspective and to take control of a full, examined, and accomplished life.”This narrative was recently displayed during the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair, which was held in Frankfurt, Germany from October 16 to 20, 2024. Also known as the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the event is the largest book fair in the world, drawing over 215,000 visitors, including publishing professionals, industry insiders, and the general public.Simpson’s message is straightforward: many of us are stuck behind mental and emotional walls we don’t even realize are there. The book isn’t about tearing down your beliefs or values; instead, it’s about loosening the grip they might have on you, allowing you to live more fully and authentically. Simpson describes this process as finding ways to bridge or navigate around the mental roadblocks that keep us from reaching our potential.Ultimately, the book aims to show readers how to unlock the higher levels of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, reaching self-actualization and transcendence. Simpson believes anyone open to this journey will find a path to becoming “fully alive,” one of those rare people who truly embody their fullest selves.For those ready to break free from stagnation, overcome their own barriers, and start living with purpose, “Fully Human/Fully Alive: Fourth Edition BA” by Lyle Simpson is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other online bookstores.About the Author:Lyle Simpson was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 15, 1937. He graduated from East High School and received his B.A. in psychology and philosophy from Drake University. He served two years as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Drake, while he graduated with an L.L.B. and J.D. from Drake University Law School.He is the chair of the Humanist Foundation and the former president of the American Humanist Association. He is a retired attorney at law, specializing in business development and estate planning at Simpson, Jensen, Abels, Fischer, and Bouslog, P.C.He is happily married to his lovely wife, Janet Pepper Simpson, a retired Polk County court reporter. They are blessed with two lovely children who have found success in their respective careers.Visit his website at: https://www.lylesimpson.com/

Fully Human: Fully Alive by Lyle Simpson on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

