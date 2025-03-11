“Local Yokels” by Paul J. Krause set to inspire readers with tales of camaraderie

Studio of Books LLC Paul J. Krause Local Yokels

A compelling narrative that captures the teamwork, bravery, and adventures of firefighters.

We may think we have a tough job, but they have the toughest of all, and we can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they make to keep things running smoothly at home while we’re gone.” — Excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul J. Krause , in partnership with Studio of Books, published his book, “ Local Yokels .” This thought-provoking narrative allows readers to appreciate the people who are in the service department and the sacrifices they made. This book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other leading online retailers.Paul J. Krause was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Farmington, CT. At 17, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program. After completing Bootcamp on Parris Island, SC, he attended Marine Combat Training and Ammunition Technician School, eventually being assigned to 2D Battalion 2D Marines (Warlords) in December 2005.Over the next three and a half years, he deployed twice, once with the 26th MEU in support of OIF and the second time to Al Qa’im and Rawah, Iraq. After being discharged from the Marine Corps, he attended the University of Hartford, majoring in US History and Minoring in Gender Studies, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 2013.He has been an active Volunteer Firefighter with Tunxis Hose Company #1 in Unionville, CT since 2009, although he began his probationary period in June 2005 but had to take a Military Leave of Absence for four years. He holds the record for longest consecutive probationary period.Paul shared that he was inspired to write “Local Yokels” after reading “The French Revolution” by Matt Stewart in an American Literature class at the university.“Local Yokels” presents the story of a close brotherhood of the fire service that is shown when Bootknife and the Local Yokels of Uville face the most challenging week of their lives.A weeklong stretch of structure fires has turned this into the busiest consecutive fire period in the department’s history. Bootknife and his fellow firefighters will use all of their skills to battle these blazes, saving lives and protecting their neighbors’ properties. Although rushing into danger becomes second nature to these “brothers in battle,” a partial collapse within a house fire will leave three of them struggling to survive.Visit the author’s website at https://paulkrauseauthor.com/

