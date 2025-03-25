“Little Seed” by Kelley Browne-Reynolds to be showcased at 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair

Studio of Books, LLC Kelley Browne Reynolds Little Seed

This captivating narrative reminds readers of the importance of loving and accepting ourselves.

With The Worm by her side, she learned to love herself in all of her beautiful ways.” — an excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelley Browne-Reynolds , in partnership with Studio of Books, published this charming children’s book, “ Little Seed .” This book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online retailers.This charming children’s book will be one of the books to be featured by Studio of Books at the upcoming 2025 Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, from March 31 to April 3, 2025. The said book fair has been the ultimate gathering for the global children’s publishing industry. It is one of the biggest and most prestigious events in children’s publishing, bringing together publishers, authors, illustrators, and book lovers from around the world.“Little Seed” by Kelley Browne-Reynolds is a story filled with hope and transformation. In this heartwarming story, Little Seed is whisked away to a world where she doesn’t feel like she belongs. Heavy with sadness, she sinks into the ground, only to find a wise and lovable friend—The Worm. Through their friendship and the power of self-love, Little Seed blossoms into something she never dreamed possible.Watch the book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ah4jMrNTOgE Mihir Shah of the US Review of Books gave her praise for this book, highlighting “The author’s ability to create a simplified storytelling structure with easy, engaging characters to follow, chiefly Little Seed and The Worm, allows younger kids to invest themselves in the characters and attempt to model the actions of these characters in their own lives.”This book was previously displayed during the 2024 Frankfurt International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2024. The said book fair is the world's largest book fair. Attracting over 215,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors from over 130 countries each year. It has been the beating heart of the publishing industry for more than 70 years, uniting voices from all over the world.Kelley was interviewed by Benji Cole of the People of Distinction network. The said network is one of the most extensive and wide-ranging radio shows in the United States. It is the right fit for authors who want to increase their exposure to readers.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N89BN-lSG6c About the Author:Kelley Browne-Reynolds was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where she spent much of her childhood summers alternating between the homes of her paternal and maternal grandparents. From a young age, she cherished being an essential part of her family's daily life. Whether tending to her grandparents' garden on their rural Missouri farm or helping prepare meals for family gatherings, she found joy and comfort in the warmth of family.At 16, Kelley was discovered by a model scout at a local swimming pool, which led her to move to New York City shortly after. Over the next 18 years, she lived a life far beyond what she had ever imagined during her childhood. Her career introduced her to a love of travel, and through these experiences, she gained a broader perspective of the world and her role within it.Kelley finds her greatest peace and happiness in nature. Whether hiking in the mountains or swimming in the ocean, she feels a deep connection to the vastness of the world. On any given day, you might find her walking through the woods with her husband, Harold, and their two dogs. As a mother of three incredible children, she has become a passionate advocate for empowering young people.In a world where children are often overwhelmed by messages telling them they’re not good enough, Kelley hopes to make a difference by sharing messages of self-acceptance. She aims to inspire children to embrace who they are and feel confident in their own skin.To learn more about the author, visit her website at https://kelleybrownereynolds.com/

Little Seed by Kelley Browne Reynolds | Book Trailer

