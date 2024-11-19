New York State Agricultural Society Annual Meeting and Forum to T...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today encouraged members of the agricultural community to join the 193rd Annual Meeting and Agricultural Forum, hosted by the New York State Agricultural Society on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Held at the OnCenter in Syracuse, this year’s Forum offers an opportunity for farmers and other key partners to examine how emerging trends and technological advancements are helping shape the future of agriculture. Commissioner Ball will also deliver the 2025 State of Agriculture Address and provide an update on New York State’s ongoing efforts to support New York farmers and agricultural businesses. Registration for the Forum is now open. Those who register prior to December 20 will save $25. To register or learn more about the event, visit nysagsociety.org.

Commissioner Ball said, “I always say that this is our industry’s biggest and best family reunion. Every year, the Forum gives New York’s farm community the opportunity to come together to reflect on the past year and prepare for what’s coming down the pipeline in the years to come, as well as recognize the achievements of our colleagues who are doing excellent work advancing our industry. I look forward to this event every year, and have no doubt that this year’s theme, ‘Trends, Tech and Teachable Moments,’ will facilitate fruitful discussions in policy areas that are a priority for New York agriculture.”

2025 Agricultural Society Forum Program

The 2025 Agricultural Society Forum includes a full day of panels and guest speakers, which will be capped off with Commissioner Ball’s State of Agriculture Address. The theme for the upcoming year’s forum is “Trends, Tech and Teachable Moments.” Keynote speakers and panelists will discuss the opportunities that technological innovations can offer the agricultural industry, including advancing research in disease resistance, soil health and crop yields, improving food systems, and more.

First, Eric Schilling and Dr. Dennis Buckmaster will kick off the Forum’s Morning Keynote session. Mr. Schilling focuses on new innovations in the sustainability marketplace as director of U.S. Dairy Business Unit for Elanco, a global leader in animal health dedicated to preventing and treating disease in farm animals and pets. Dr. Buckmaster, a Professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture at Purdue University, coordinates and supports work to collect data for improved agriculture and food systems.

During lunch, Todd Lighthall, Executive Director of NYS FFA Leadership Foundation, will lead a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the NY FFA.

After lunch, Dr. Yu Jiang will provide a glimpse into how Cornell AgriTech is harnessing significant advancements in artificial intelligence and robotic systems to better understand disease resistance, in-season disease and weed management, harvesting, and postharvest quality assessment. Dr. Jiang is an Assistant Professor of Systems Engineering and Data Analytics for Specialty Crops in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University, and leads the Cyber-Agricultural Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) Lab.

The afternoon session panel, moderated by Dr. Buckmaster, will highlight ‘The Delicate Dance of Using Technology Intelligently.’ Dr. Buckmaster will be joined by Heidi Lott of Lott Farms LLC; Brett Chedzoy, regional forester with Schuyler County Cornell Cooperative Extension and forest manager for Cornell’s Arnot Teaching and Research Forest; and Kristen DeMarree of Donald DeMarree Fruit Farm.

Honorees in Eight Award Categories to be Recognized

Given the significant and diverse participation of attendees, the Annual Forum is an ideal platform to honor individuals and businesses who have lifted the state’s agricultural and food industries to new heights in terms of environmental stewardship, consumer outreach, farm safety, and the production of quality, safe foodstuffs. New York State Agricultural Society honors will be presented in eight categories throughout the day-long program, including farm safety, journalism, agricultural promotion, FFA Chapter of the Year, next generation farmers, business of the year, distinguished service, and century farms.

About the New York State Agricultural Society

Established in 1832, the mission of the New York State Agricultural Society is to build a robust future for New York’s food, agricultural, and natural resource industries by providing networking and educational opportunities for its strongest advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders. Agriculture is a major economic driver in New York State, generating more than $5 billion worth of annual economic activity statewide and providing a livelihood for residents across all 62 counties. More than 800 members of the New York State Agricultural Society strive to build a better understanding and positive working relationships with neighbors, consumers, and government leaders.