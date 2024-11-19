Nebraska Supreme Court Posts Strategic Agenda for 2025-2027 on Website

The Nebraska Supreme Court has released its Strategic Agenda for 2025-2027, detailing priorities for the judicial branch from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027. The plan, available here, prioritizes improving access to justice, protecting vulnerable populations, enhancing community safety, ensuring accountability, fostering communication with the public and government, and regulating the legal profession. These goals aim to make the legal system more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nebraskans.

